HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » French Prez jogs in Mumbai, pays tribute to 26/11 victims

French Prez jogs in Mumbai, pays tribute to 26/11 victims

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 17, 2026 16:36 IST

x

French President Emmanuel Macron's visit to India began in Mumbai with a jog and a tribute, setting the stage for strategic talks with Prime Minister Modi to strengthen the India-France partnership.

IMAGE: French President Emmanuel Macron kicks off his day with a jog at the Marine Drive promenade in Mumbai. Photograph: ANI on X

Key Points

  • French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in Mumbai for an official visit to India.
  • Macron began his visit with a jog at Marine Drive and paid tribute to victims of the 2008 terror attack at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel.
  • Macron is scheduled to meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss and strengthen the India-France strategic partnership.
  • The leaders will discuss regional and global issues, focusing on expanding cooperation into new areas.

French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in Mumbai early on Tuesday and began his day by jogging at the iconic Marine Drive near the Coastal Road.

He and First Lady Brigitte Macron later also paid floral tributes to those killed in the November 2008 terror attack at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in south Mumbai.

 

The French president is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Lok Bhavan in south Mumbai, where the two leaders will review the progress made in the India-France strategic partnership.

Macron kicked off the day with a jog at the Marine Drive promenade. He was accompanied by his security personnel.

The Mumbai police also maintained tight security in the vicinity.

India-France Strategic Partnership

During the Mumbai visit, Modi and Macron's discussions will focus on cementing the strategic ties and further diversifying them into new and emerging areas.

Both leaders will also exchange views on issues of regional and global importance. They will review the progress made in the India-France strategic partnership.

President Macron is on an official visit to India from February 17 to 19 at the invitation of PM Modi to participate in the AI Impact Summit hosted by India, as well as hold a bilateral summit with the latter in Mumbai.

This is President Macron's fourth visit to India and his first visit to Mumbai.

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Governor Acharya Devvrat and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis welcomed the French leader on his arrival at the Mumbai airport.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Netanyahu reveals Modi's two-day Israel visit, strategic ties in focus
Netanyahu reveals Modi's two-day Israel visit, strategic ties in focus
AI summit in Delhi: Modi welcomes global leaders
AI summit in Delhi: Modi welcomes global leaders
Modi invited to Tarique Rahman's swearing-in, unlikely to attend
Modi invited to Tarique Rahman's swearing-in, unlikely to attend
DAC clears proposal to buy 114 Rafale jets
DAC clears proposal to buy 114 Rafale jets
International Fleet Review 2026 Kicks Off in Visakhapatnam With Grand Naval Display
International Fleet Review 2026 Kicks Off in Visakhapatnam With Grand Naval Display

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 Aphrodisiac Recipes To Spice Up Your Life

webstory image 2

8 Questions To Ask Your Date. 8 Questions To A-V-O-I-D

webstory image 3

Get Fizzical! 9 Ultimate Cocktail Recipes

VIDEOS

Salman's sister Alvira arrives at Lilavati Hospital to see father Salim Khan0:11

Salman's sister Alvira arrives at Lilavati Hospital to...

Modi and Macron share a hug as they meet in Mumbai0:19

Modi and Macron share a hug as they meet in Mumbai

Still a Diva! Urmila's Ageless Glow Breaks the Internet1:37

Still a Diva! Urmila's Ageless Glow Breaks the Internet

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO