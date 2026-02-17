French Prez jogs in Mumbai, pays tribute to 26/11 victims

French President Emmanuel Macron's visit to India began in Mumbai with a jog and a tribute, setting the stage for strategic talks with Prime Minister Modi to strengthen the India-France partnership.

IMAGE: French President Emmanuel Macron kicks off his day with a jog at the Marine Drive promenade in Mumbai. Photograph: ANI on X

Key Points French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in Mumbai for an official visit to India.

Macron began his visit with a jog at Marine Drive and paid tribute to victims of the 2008 terror attack at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel.

Macron is scheduled to meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss and strengthen the India-France strategic partnership.

The leaders will discuss regional and global issues, focusing on expanding cooperation into new areas.

French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in Mumbai early on Tuesday and began his day by jogging at the iconic Marine Drive near the Coastal Road.

He and First Lady Brigitte Macron later also paid floral tributes to those killed in the November 2008 terror attack at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in south Mumbai.

The French president is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Lok Bhavan in south Mumbai, where the two leaders will review the progress made in the India-France strategic partnership.

Macron kicked off the day with a jog at the Marine Drive promenade. He was accompanied by his security personnel.

The Mumbai police also maintained tight security in the vicinity.

India-France Strategic Partnership

During the Mumbai visit, Modi and Macron's discussions will focus on cementing the strategic ties and further diversifying them into new and emerging areas.

Both leaders will also exchange views on issues of regional and global importance. They will review the progress made in the India-France strategic partnership.

President Macron is on an official visit to India from February 17 to 19 at the invitation of PM Modi to participate in the AI Impact Summit hosted by India, as well as hold a bilateral summit with the latter in Mumbai.

This is President Macron's fourth visit to India and his first visit to Mumbai.

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Governor Acharya Devvrat and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis welcomed the French leader on his arrival at the Mumbai airport.