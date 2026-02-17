Godfather Actor Robert Duvall Dies At 95

'Robert Duvall's passion for his craft was matched only by his deep love for characters, a great meal, and holding court.'

IMAGE: Robert Duvall with his wife, Luciana. Photograph: Kind courtesy Robert Duvall/Facebook

Key Points Robert Duvall played Tom Hagen in The Godfather movies, the adopted son of the Corleone family.

He has also starred in films like Network, Days of Thunder, Sling Blade, The Scarlet Letter, Jack Reacher, Deep Impact, and Thank You for Smoking.

He won his Oscar for Best Actor for Bruce Beresford's directorial, Tender Mercies in 1983.

Oscar-winning actor Robert Duvall, known for his performances in the Godfather films, Apocalypse Now, and To Kill a Mockingbird among others, has passed away at 95.

The actor's wife, Luciana Duvall, announced his passing on Facebook along with an emotional tribute.

'Yesterday we said goodbye to my beloved husband, cherished friend, and one of the greatest actors of our time. Bob passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by love and comfort,' she wrote.



'To the world, he was an Academy Award-winning actor, a director, a storyteller. To me, he was simply everything. His passion for his craft was matched only by his deep love for characters, a great meal, and holding court. For each of his many roles, Bob gave everything to his characters and to the truth of the human spirit they represented. In doing so, he leaves something lasting and unforgettable to us all. Thank you for the years of support you showed Bob and for giving us this time and privacy to celebrate the memories he leaves behind,' she added.

'Marlon Brando was the actor Robert Duvall looked up to'

IMAGE: Robert Duvall, centre, with Robert Patrick, right, and a guest. Photograph: Kind courtesy Robert Patrick/Facebook

As soon as the news came out, condolences and tributes started pouring in across social media platforms.

Robert Patrick, who played the antagonist in 1991's Terminator 2: Judgment Day, shared a touching tribute to Duvall.

'I am gutted. Robert Duvall I will miss you brother,' he wrote, sharing some pictures.

'I took this photo of Bobby on his back porch after a lovely meal prepared by his wife Luciana at their ranch in Virginia. That whole day is engraved in my memory.

'Luciana cooked the beef Argentina style and we sat for hours talking. We talked about the film we made with Billy Bob Thornton, Jayne Mansfield's Car. Bobby called Billy Bob 'the redneck Orson Welles' and he meant it lovingly.

'We talked horses, dogs, Clemson football, dancing the tango and Marlon Brando. At one point he told me to go find the letter Marlon had sent him after they worked together on The Godfather. It was typed and perfectly composed. Bobby was more proud of that letter than his Oscar. Marlon was the actor he looked up to.

'I had ridden across country to attend Rolling Thunder with New York Myke and I so enjoyed being with Bobby. He was the actor I looked up to. His ability to find the truth of a scene was something special. Over the years I would call Bobby and we’d talk movies and barbecue. He loved barbecue and I'd always let him know when I was having it in Lockhart, Texas. Smitty's or Kreuz or Blacks... which one was best.

'I will miss Bobby. I will always be proud that I got to play his son. Rest in peace brother.'

Who was Robert Duvall?

IMAGE: Robert Duvall in The Godfather.

A prolific figure with a career spanning 70 years, Robert Duvall was born in San Diego, California, in 1931.

Initially involved in New York theatre, he made his big screen debut with To Kill a Mockingbird. In 1965, he won an Obie for his Off-Broadway performance in A View from the Bridge, further making his Broadway debut in 1966's Wait Until Dark.

He became renowned for his work as a character actor and then, in the 1960s, appeared in films like Bullitt and True Girl. It was in 1970 when Duvall received acclaim in 1970 for his work in M*A*S*H.

In 1972, he appeared in The Godfather as Tom Hagen, the adopted son of the Corleone family, winning his first Oscar nomination. He went on to feature in the film's 1974 sequel.

In 1979, Duvall was seen in the classic Apocalypse Now as Lt Col Kilgore, earning his second Oscar nomination. The next year, he won his third Oscar nod for a leading role in The Great Santini.

The film Robert Duvall won an Oscar for

IMAGE: Robert Duvall in Apocalypse Now.

It was in 1983 when Robert Duvall won an Oscar for Best Actor for his performance in Bruce Beresford's directorial, Tender Mercies.

'I guess the main reason I want the Academy Award is for the artistic power and freedom it gives you. The right to choose your own director, to have control over the project,' he told People in 1984, weeks before the ceremony.

Among his film credits are Network, Days of Thunder, Sling Blade, The Scarlet Letter, Jack Reacher, Deep Impact, and Thank You for Smoking.

He also earned a Best Actor Oscar nomination for his own direction -- the 1997 film The Apostle and 2014's The Judge, which got him his seventh Oscar nod.

His glorious career didn't stop at films, as he was seen on television with shows like Lonesome Dove and Broken Trail, becoming a five-time Emmy nominee.

One of Robert Duvall's final screen roles came with Scott Cooper's The Pale Blue Eye in 2022.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff