Rediff.com  » Movies » Eknath Shinde Pays Tribute To Sulochana

Eknath Shinde Pays Tribute To Sulochana

By REDIFF MOVIES
June 05, 2023 15:34 IST
It was a sad day for Bollywood as cinema's 'evergreen mother' passed into the ages.

Sulochana Latkar played cine mother to top stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Rajesh Khanna, Rishi Kapoor, Vinod Khanna, Rajendra Kumar, Sanjeev Kumar, Nutan, Asha Parekh, Waheeda Rehman, Zeenat Aman and Tanuja, in a long career that started in 1946.

She started as a lead heroine, and shifted onto character roles in films like Jab Pyar Kisise Hota Hai, Amir Garib, Kati Patang, Pyar Mohabbat, Johny Mera Naam, Joshila, Prem Nagar, Aaye Din Bahar Ke, Majboor and Azaad.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was among those who mourned her loss, and visited her home.

 

Eknath Shinde pays tribute to Sulochana, who was very active in Marathi cinema as well.

 

Sachin Pilgaonkar and Raj Thackeray (not in the picture) visited her home too.

 

Prime Minister Narendra D Modi tweeted his tribute: 'The passing of SulochanaJi leaves a big void in the world of Indian cinema. Her unforgettable performances have enriched our culture and have endeared her to people across generations. Her cinematic legacy will live on through her works. Condolences to her family. Om Shanti.'

BJP National President J P Nadda also condoled her death: 'Saddened by the passing away of veteran actress SulochanaJi. Her versatile performances have left an indelible mark on Indian cinema. She will always be remembered for her contributions to the film industry throughout her decades-long career. My sincere condolences to her family members and followers. Om Shanti.'

Photographs: Sahil Salvi

REDIFF MOVIES
