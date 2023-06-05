News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Gufi Paintal Of Mahabharat Fame Dies

Gufi Paintal Of Mahabharat Fame Dies

Source: PTI
June 05, 2023 12:41 IST
IMAGE: Gufi Paintal in B R Chopra's Mahabharat.

Gufi Paintal, best known for playing Shakuni mama in B R Chopra's epic television serial Mahabharat, died on Monday at a Mumbai hospital due to age-related issues, his nephew Hiten Paintal said. He was 79.

"Unfortunately, he is no more. He passed away at the hospital at around 9 am. His heart gave up. He passed away peacefully in his sleep," Hiten told PTI.

Hiten had earlier told PTI that his uncle was not keeping well due to age-related health issues.

"He had blood pressure and heart issues. He was keeping unwell for a while. Things got severe, so we got him to the hospital for observation. He has been in the hospital for seven to eight days. He was critical initially, but right now he is stable," Hiten had then told PTI.

 

IMAGE: Gufi Paintal as Shakuni mama and Puneet Issar as Duroydhan in Mahabharat.

Paintal's acting credits also include 1980s Hindi films such as Suhaag and Dillag as well as television shows CID and Hello Inspector . But his manipulative uncle act as Shakuni mama from the Mahabharat made him a household name.

He is survived by his son, daughter-in-law and a grandchild.

Source: PTI
