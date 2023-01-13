Dress Right This Makar Sankranti!

If you are looking for some fashion inspiration this Makar Sankranti, take some cues from these glamorous ladies.

Namrata Thakker shows you how to nail your festive look to perfection.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Madhuri Dixit Nene/Instagram

Madhuri Dixit goes traditional in a mint green and orange sari, teamed with stunning pearl jewellery, a matching nath and half moon bindi.

Wow!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mithila Palkar/Instagram

Marathi mulgi Mithila Palkar giving us major sari goals with her minimalist yet elegant look.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shraddha Kapoor/Instagram

Shraddha Kapoor's classic red and green paithani silk sari belongs in every fashion enthusiast's closet.

We love how her subtle makeup and simple hairdo go perfectly with her statement earrings and nath.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonali Bendre/Instagram

Sonali Bendre is a vision in her traditional paithani drape and gold jewellery.

She ditches the nath, but still wows the Maharashtrian look and how.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ankita Lokhande/Instagram

Ankita Lokhande looks beautiful in her pink nauvari sari embellished with a gold zari border.

She finishes off her ethnic look with traditional gold jewellery, a nath and stack of colourful bangles.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amruta Khanvilkar/Instagram

If want a fuzz-free, traditional Maharashtrian look, then like Amruta Khanvilkar. Opt for a white and gold silk sari and pair it up big and beautiful nath.

Don't forget to wear colourful bangles to add sass to your attire.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Disha Parmar/Instagram

Television actress Disha Parmar shows us how to dress up traditionally for Makar Sankranti by donning a black and orange silk sari along with jewellery made out of grains of sugar including the nath and kamarband.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shilpa Shetty/Instagram

Don't want to wear sari for the festive season?

Go the Shilpa Shetty way and simply opt for a bright coloured suit and add a traditional nath to your ensemble.