Did Janhvi Just Confirm She's Dating Shikhar Pahariya?

Maidaan's special screening was a star-studded affair, as film folk arrived to watch Ajay Devgn's new sports biopic. Read the review here!

What caught everyone's attention was Janhvi Kapoor's necklace.

The neck piece has 'Shikhu' written on it, the nickname of Janhvi's rumoured boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya.

Is the relationship confirmed then?

Janhvi had this to say about Shikhar on Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan: 'I think not just for me but for her (Khushi) and for dad and for everyone in our family, he has been there from the start.

'As a friend, in whatever capacity and not in a way that made me feel like he is expecting anything or is a pushover, any of those things. He was just there in a very selfless, dignified way and in a way that I have not seen many men capable of being for another human being.'

Maidaan has been produced by Boney Kapoor, and his children, Janhvi and Arjun Kapoor cheer for him.

Priyamani stars in Maidaan, and can't stop raving about her co-star: 'In Maidaan, we share so many scenes where I am the one talking and he (Devgn) is just reacting with one word. And even that works so well.

'The way he has moulded himself in Maidaan as Rahimsaab (Syed Abdul Rahim) is amazing.'

The star of the evening, Ajay Devgn.

Devgn with his nephew, Aaman Devgan, and Maidaan Director, Amit Ravindernath Sharma.

Aaman's brother, Danish Devgan.

Neena Gupta's career got a new lease of life when she had starred in Amit Ravindernath Sharma's earlier film, Badhaai Ho, where she played Gajraj Rao's pregnant wife.

Sanya Malhotra had also starred in Badhaai Ho.

Poonam Dhillon with her daughter, Paloma.

Archana Gautam.

Ruhi Singh.

Ajay's long time manager-turned-producer, Kumar Mangat.

Rudranil Ghosh also stars in the film.

Sham Kaushal with son Sunny.

Siddharth Nigam.

Does Rishabh Sawhney look familiar? This is where you have seen him!

Vatsal Seth.

Darshan Kumar.

Rajniesh Duggall.

Chunky Pandey.

Luv Ranjan.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar