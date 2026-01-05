Did Ikkis Survive Dhurandhar Wave?

IMAGE: Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar.

Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar is in its fifth week in theatres and is still the Number One movie across the country.

Its fourth week box office collections of Rs 115.70 crore (Rs 1.16 billion) has not been touched by other new releases even their lifetime.

In its fifth weekend, the Ranveer Singh starrer earned over Rs 35 crore (Rs 350 million), a number that no other Indian movie has managed in the last 30 days.

The only movie that survived the Dhurandhar wave is Avatar: Fire And Ash.

IMAGE: Agastya Nanda in Ikkis.

Last week's release Ikkis opened well with Rs 7.28 crore (Rs 72.8 million) coming in on Thursday. But after that, the three-day collection stood at Rs 15 crore (Rs 150 million), leading to a total of Rs 22.28 crore* (Rs 222.8 million).

Since it has received good reviews and a positive response, it should find its audience when it releases on digital and satellite mediums.

Note: All collections as per various box office sources.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff