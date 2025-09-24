Did Deepika Drop Prabhas For Vin Diesel?

IMAGE: Deepika Padukone and Vin Diesel in xXx: Return of Xander Cage.

When Vin Diesel posted on Instagram, 'Xander's next adventure is in Mumbai. Grateful for you all, hope to make you proud,' the Internet lit up.

Rumours are now swirling that his upcoming project might reunite him with Deepika Padukone once again after their 2017 film xXx: Return of Xander Cage.

The timing is particularly intriguing: The makers of Kalki 2898 AD recently announced Deepika opting out of the sequel, leaving her schedule wide open. Her fans are now speculating whether she's pivoting to a Hollywood collaboration instead.

In xXx, Deepika had played Serena Unger, who assists Xander (Diesel) in stopping the villains from using a device to crash satellites into the earth.

Diesel's post reads: 'So much to share... iconic stories that all resonate with something deep inside. A global audience who has literally been the blessing of this artist's life. Groot's return in the Arbor King, that infamous New York Detective, Kaulder's Oath, Xander's next adventure in Mumbai, Street racers reunited in LA, and of course, the Furyan...Grateful for you all...Hope to make you proud.'

But there is no confirmation that Deepika will star in the Vin Diesel movie.

Deepika reunites with Shah Rukh Khan in their next venture King, which also stars SRK's daughter Suhana Khan.

Kalki 2898 AD is the second film that Deepika opted out of.

She also signed out from Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit, without specifying the reasons.

Is Vin Diesel one of them? Let's wait and watch.

