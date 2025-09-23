Janhvi-Ishaan-Vishal Give Us A Night To Remember

Film folk attended the premiere of Neeraj Ghaywan's new film, Homebound, India's entry for the Oscars.

It was a grand affair, and Bollywood suitably provided the A status it deserved.

Janhvi Kapoor with her co-stars from Homebound, Vishal Jethwa and Ishaan Khatter.

The three actors give career-best performances in the film, which has been going from strength to strength from Cannes, Toronto and possibly, the Oscars.

Janhvi wears her mother Sridevi's sari at the premiere.

Throwback to the time Sridevi wore it, at Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's wedding reception.

Vishal and Ishaan play childhood friends, who desperately chase a police job that promises them the dignity they've long been denied.

Homebound Director Neeraj Ghaywan with a friend and Vicky Kaushal who first attracted attention in Neeraj's Masaan.

Hrithik Roshan.

Sharvari.

Tamannaah Bhatia.

Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Diana Penty.

Malaika Arora.

Malaika and ex Arjun Kapoor exchanged hugs.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra.

Richa Chaddha.

Khushi Kapoor.

Twinkle Khanna.

Zoya Akhtar.

Rhea Chakraborty and Anusha Dandekar.

Urmila Matondkar.

Sheeba Chaddha.

Ishaan Khatter's proud mum, Neelima Azeem.

Alizeh Agnihotri.

Saba Ali Khan.

Seema Sajdeh.

Rohan Saraf.

Vedang Raina.

Aayush Sharma.

Janhvi with former Union home minister Sushilkumar Shinde and his wife Ujwala Shinde, grandparents of her rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya.

Homebound Producer Karan Johar with Farah Khan.

Shibani Dandekar Akhtar and Farhan Akhtar.

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi.

