Shah Rukh, Rani Ready For National Awards

The 71st National Awards are underway at the Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi.

Photograph: ANI Photo

President Droupadi Murmu will present Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji their first National Awards.

SRK has been awarded in the Best Actor category alongside Vikrant Massey for his blockbuster, Jawan, while Rani has won it for Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Vikrant Massey gets a seat next to Prasoon Joshi.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff