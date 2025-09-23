HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Home  » Movies » Shah Rukh, Rani Ready For National Awards

Shah Rukh, Rani Ready For National Awards

September 23, 2025 17:23 IST

The 71st National Awards are underway at the Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi.

Scroll down for quick updates.

Photograph: ANI Photo

President Droupadi Murmu will present Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji their first National Awards.

SRK has been awarded in the Best Actor category alongside Vikrant Massey for his blockbuster, Jawan, while Rani has won it for Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway.

Watch Shah Rukh and Rani at the awards ceremony

 

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

Vikrant Massey gets a seat next to Prasoon Joshi.

Click here for the complete list of winners.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

