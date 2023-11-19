News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Dhoom director Sanjay Gadhvi dies at 56

Dhoom director Sanjay Gadhvi dies at 56

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
November 19, 2023 15:01 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Dhoom director Sanjay Gadhvi died on Sunday morning at his residence in Mumbai, his elder daughter Sanjina said. He was 56.

IMAGE: Yash Raj Films paid tribute to Gadhvi on their Instagram page. Photograph: @yrf/Instagram

Gadhvi, who was three days shy of his 57th birthday, is best known for helming two blockbuster hits in the Yash Raj Films' Dhoom franchise -- Dhoom (2004) and Dhoom 2 (2006).

According to Gadhvi's daughter, the director was 'perfectly healthy'.

 

"He passed away at 9.30 am this morning at his residence. We are not sure what it is, but it is most likely a heart attack. He wasn't unwell, he was perfectly healthy," Sanjina told PTI.

Kunal Kohli, director of Hum Tum and Fanaa, was one of the first film personalities to condole Gadhvi's demise on social media.

'This is beyond shocking. #SanjayGadhvi RIP never thought I'd have to write your obituary. Shared an office for many years at YRF, lunch dubbas, discussions. Will miss you my friend. This is too hard to accept,' Kohli wrote in an X post.

Gadhvi made his directorial debut in 2000 with Tere Liye, which he followed up with 2002's Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai, his first project with Yash Raj Films.

The director gained attention with his third directorial, the stylish action thriller Dhoom, which made motorbiking a rage among Indian youth in the early 2000s.

The 2002 film followed the story of a cat and mouse game between a gang of motorbike robbers, led by Kabir (John Abraham), and Jai Dixit (Abhishek Bachchan), a Mumbai cop who teams up with Ali (Uday Chopra), a motorbike dealer to stop them. It also starred Esha Deol and Rimi Sen.

The success of Dhoom spawned a film franchise. Gadhvi also directed its superhit sequel Dhoom 2. The 2006 film starred Bachchan, Chopra, Hrithik Roshan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Bipasha Basu.

The third Dhoom film was, however, directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya. The 2013 movie featured Bachchan, Chopra, Aamir Khan, and Katrina Kaif. Gadhvi's film credits include Kidnap (2008), Ajab Gazabb Love (2012) and Operation Parindey, his last directorial which was released in 2020.

Besides Sanjini, Gadhvi is survived by his wife and another daughter.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
How Well Do You Know YRF Spy Universe?
How Well Do You Know YRF Spy Universe?
Yash Raj@50: The 20 BIGGEST HITS
Yash Raj@50: The 20 BIGGEST HITS
Raja Sen reviews Dhoom 3: It's dumber than the first two!
Raja Sen reviews Dhoom 3: It's dumber than the first two!
'Free Palestine': Pitch invader interrupts WC final
'Free Palestine': Pitch invader interrupts WC final
ICC ban a betrayal of the nation: SL sports minister
ICC ban a betrayal of the nation: SL sports minister
ICC World Cup final PIX: Australia peg things back
ICC World Cup final PIX: Australia peg things back
WC PIX: Surya Kirans' grand show lights up Motera
WC PIX: Surya Kirans' grand show lights up Motera

More like this

'I was told Yash and Mumtaz were just friends'

'I was told Yash and Mumtaz were just friends'

Alia To Star In Yash Raj's Spy Film

Alia To Star In Yash Raj's Spy Film

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances