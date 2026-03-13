Deepika Padukone Can't Breathe!

Deepika Padukone's Instagram post draws attention to Mumbai's alarming air pollution levels, urging authorities to address the choking conditions impacting the city's residents, particularly children.

IMAGE: A file photograph of haze engulfing buildings in south Mumbai. Photograph: PTI Photos/Rediff Archives

Key Points Deepika Padukone highlights worsening air quality in Mumbai, expressing concern for residents, especially children.

Mumbai's Air Quality Index (AQI) frequently fluctuates between moderate and poor, with spikes reaching dangerous levels.

Construction activity, vehicular emissions and industrial pollution are major contributors to Mumbai's air pollution.

Deepika Padukone has drawn attention to Mumbai's worsening air quality, posting a sharp message on Instagram: 'This city (& its children) are choking! How is this okay?'

The movie star tagged the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the civic body's health department, questioning the growing pollution levels in India's financial capital and its impact on residents, especially children.

Her remark comes amid growing concern about deteriorating air quality in Mumbai, a city that was once known for relatively cleaner air compared to other Indian metros.

In recent years, pollution levels have worsened significantly.

The city's Air Quality Index (AQI) often fluctuates between the moderate and poor categories, with readings typically ranging between 100 and 200 during the winter months.

In February, for instance, Mumbai recorded an AQI of around 130, which falls in the 'moderate' category but still indicates unhealthy air for sensitive groups.

According to accuweather.com website, the Air Quality Index are:

· Excellent. 0 - 19. The air quality is ideal for most individuals; enjoy your normal outdoor activities.

· Fair. 20 - 49. The air quality is generally acceptable for most individuals.

· Poor. 50 - 99

· Unhealthy. 100 - 149

· Very Unhealthy. 150 - 249

· Dangerous. 250+

Mumbai has also experienced extreme spikes in the past.

In January 2022, the city recorded an unprecedented AQI of 502 categorised as Dangerous.

Experts say such spikes are caused by a combination of construction dust, vehicular emissions, industrial pollution and weather conditions that trap particulate matter close to the ground.

Sources of Mumbai's Air Pollution

Construction activity has been repeatedly flagged as one of the biggest contributors to Mumbai's pollution problem.

The city is currently undergoing massive infrastructure expansion, including metro rail projects, coastal road construction and large real estate developments.

Dust from these sites often remains suspended in the air, particularly during winter when wind speeds are low.

Public Concerns and Calls for Action

Deepika Padukone is not the first celebrity to raise concerns about the issue.

Pooja Bhatt had earlier spoken about the relentless construction in Bandra, northwest Mumbai, saying living in the neighbourhood had become extremely difficult because of constant drilling, debris and dust.

Residents across several parts of the city have echoed similar complaints about round-the-clock construction and poor dust control measures.

Environmental groups have repeatedly warned that a coastal city like Mumbai should ideally have better air circulation due to the sea breeze.

Yet, studies show that the city's average AQI between 2015 and 2025 has largely remained in the moderate range, raising concerns about a gradual decline in air quality.

With celebrities like Deepika Padukone using their platforms to highlight the issue, the spotlight is once again on civic authorities to address pollution sources such as construction dust, traffic emissions and waste burning.