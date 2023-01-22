Mumbai's air quality remains in 'poor' category, Delhi's 'very poor'

The Air Quality Index of Mumbai, the financial capital of India remained 'poor' on Sunday, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research.

Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: ANI Photo

According to SAFAR, the AQI of Mumbai indicated the 'lower end of poor' and is likely to remain within the limits of 'poor' for the next few days.

The AQI of Maharashtra's Capital was measured at 245 on Sunday morning. The Mazegaon area of Mumbai recorded 'very poor' at AQI 313, whereas the AQI of Colaba was recorded at 280 (poor).

The Bandra Kurla Complex area of Mumbai recorded an AQI of 300 and in the Chembur area, AQI of 319 was recorded as 'very poor'.

Delhi on the other hand recorded an Air Quality Index of 245 on Sunday on SAFAR.

The areas near Delhi university saw an AQI of 290.

In the NCR region, the air quality peaked in Noida with an AQI of 303. The AQI in Gurugram was recorded as 'moderate' at 169.

The Air Quality Index from 0 to 100 is considered as good, while from 100 to 200 it is moderate, from 200 to 300 it is poor, and from 300 to 400 it is said to be very poor and from 400 to 500 or above it is considered as severe.

The Union government panel that recommends steps to control pollution in the national capital region on December 7 revoked actions under the graded response action plan stage III with immediate effect, because of a noteworthy fall in pollution.