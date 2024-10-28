News
Now, Mirzapur Becomes A Movie!

Now, Mirzapur Becomes A Movie!

Source: ANI
October 28, 2024 14:56 IST
IMAGE: Divyenndu, Pankaj Tripathi and Ali Fazal in the Mirzapur film teaser.
 

The world of Mirzapur is about to make its debut on the big screen.

Scheduled for a theatrical release in 2026, the film promises to expand the narrative of the crime Web series.

Excel Entertainment took to Instagram to share a teaser clip, captioning it: 'Ab bhaukaal bhi bada hoga, aur parda bhi. #MirzapurTheFilm, coming soon.'

Created by Puneet Krishna and directed by Gurmmeet Singh, the film will feature fan favourite characters, including the formidable Kaleen Bhaiya (Pankaj Tripathi), the ambitious Guddu Pandit (Ali Fazal), and the audacious Munna Tripathi (Divyenndu).

Also returning is Abhishek Banerjee, reprising his role as the enigmatic compounder.

After the film's theatrical run, it will be available for streaming on Prime Video eight weeks after its release.

Mirzapur Season 3 premiered in July.

Source: ANI
'Delhi Crime won Emmy, people know me from Mirzapur'

'Delhi Crime won Emmy, people know me from Mirzapur'

'I don't know who's happy in Mirzapur'

'I don't know who's happy in Mirzapur'

