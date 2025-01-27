HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Chhaava Cuts Controversial Dance Scene

January 27, 2025 17:24 IST

'It was not our intention to hurt anyone's sentiments.'

IMAGE: Vicky Kaushal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and Rashmika Mandanna as Maharani Yesubai in the controversial dance sequence.
 

Filmmaker Laxman Utekar on Monday said the lezim dance scene will be removed from his upcoming movie Chhaava, based on the life of Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, after it faced objection from politicians and history enthusiasts.

The filmmaker announced his decision after he discussed the issue with Raj Thackeray at the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief's residence on Monday.

The film's trailer, released last week, has a sequence in which Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna, who portray Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and Maharani Yesubai, are seen dancing with the lezim" a traditional musical instrument associated with Maharashtra's cultural heritage.

IMAGE: Vicky Kaushal performs the lezim dance.

Talking to reporters, Utekar said, "The meeting with Raj Thackeray was to seek his advice. His knowledge of history, especially regarding Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, is extensive.

"He provided valuable suggestions for changes, which we will implement. As for the scene featuring Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj playing lezim, we will delete it.

"It was not our intention to hurt anyone's sentiments."

The dance scene sparked outrage with social media backlash and criticism from politicians alleging disrespect to the historical figure.

"We are removing the scene because it is not a significant part of the film," Utekar said.

"If people feel that the portrayal is inaccurate, we are willing to make this change.

"Our goal has always been to honour and showcase the greatness of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj to the world."

IMAGE: Vicky Kaushal in the controversial sequence.

"This film is a result of four years of research by our team.

"The aim is to educate the world about the contributions of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj as a great warrior and king.

"If any part of the film tarnishes this vision, we have no hesitation in addressing it," Utekar said.

Maharashtra Minister and Shiv Sena leader Uday Samant, who had demanded the removal of objectionable scenes, welcomed the director's decision and said he hoped this would bring the matter to a close.

The film is set to release in theatres on February 14.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Source: PTI© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
