Scenes from the Captain America: Brave New World premiere in Los Angeles on Tuesday, February 11, 2025.

IMAGE: Anthony Mackie plays Sam Wilson/Captain America and takes over the role from Chris Evans. All photographs: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

IMAGE: Harrison Ford, who plays Thaddeus 'Thunderbolt' Ross, Danny Ramirez and Anthony Mackie.

IMAGE: Liv Tyler plays Betty Ross.

IMAGE: Shira Haas plays Ruth Bat-Seraph.

IMAGE: Auli'i Cravalho.

IMAGE: Danny Ramirez plays Joaquin Torres/Falcon.

IMAGE: Director Julius Onah.

IMAGE: Carl Lumbly plays Isaiah Bradley.

IMAGE: Tim Blake Nelson plays Samuel Sterns/Leader.

IMAGE: Xochitl Gomez.

IMAGE: Harrison Ford and Anthony Mackie at the premiere.

IMAGE: Giancarlo Esposito plays Seth Voelker/Sidewinder.

IMAGE: Fans in costumes at the premiere.

IMAGE: Darren Atkins poses in the Red Hulk costume.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/ Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com