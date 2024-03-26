News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Madgaon Express, Savarkar Fare Well

Madgaon Express, Savarkar Fare Well

By REDIFF BOX OFFICE CORRESPONDENT
March 26, 2024 14:06 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Avinash Tiwary, Nora Fatehi and Divyendu in Madgaon Express.

Last week's releases Madgaon Express and Swatantrya Veer Savarkar were quite distinctive in nature.

While the former is a whacky comedy, the latter is a biopic.

But both cater to multiplex audiences.

Coincidentally, both also have a strong Maharashtrian flavour.

Both films did fair business over the extended four-day weekend, with Monday being a holiday due to the Holi festival.

 

Madgaon Express brought in Rs 1.63 crore (Rs 16.3 million) on the opening day while Swatantrya Veer Savarkar started at Rs 1.10 crore (Rs 11 million).

Neither films were rejected by the audience, something that has happened with so many recent mid-budget films.

IMAGE: Randeep Hooda in Swatantrya Veer Savarkar.

As a result, Kunal Kemmu's debut directorial fetched close to Rs 10 crore (Rs 100 million) in the first four days. The BOGO (Buy One Get One) offer helped, as also the reduced ticket prices of Rs 150.

Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, which marks Randeep Hooda's directorial debut, did not have any BOGO offer, but still managed to collect Rs 8.35 crore* (Rs 83.5 million) so far.

Both films have merits and need to do better business. Pre-pandemic, such films usually earned around Rs 40 crore (Rs 400 million). For now, they should reach Rs 20 crore (Rs 200 million), and hopefully more, if positive word-of-mouth spreads faster.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF BOX OFFICE CORRESPONDENT
COMMENT
Print this article
Swatantrya Veer Savarkar Review
Swatantrya Veer Savarkar Review
Madgaon Express Review
Madgaon Express Review
In The Times Of Usha Mehta And Savarkar
In The Times Of Usha Mehta And Savarkar
IPL 2024: Mumbai, Hyderabad eye first win
IPL 2024: Mumbai, Hyderabad eye first win
TCS may offer 7-8% salary hike to offsite staffers
TCS may offer 7-8% salary hike to offsite staffers
'I Decided Enough Of The Congress!'
'I Decided Enough Of The Congress!'
Himachal bypolls: BJP fields all 6 ex-Cong MLAs
Himachal bypolls: BJP fields all 6 ex-Cong MLAs

More like this

Looking At Starry Holiday Hot Spots

Looking At Starry Holiday Hot Spots

Wedding Fashion Tips From Radhika Madan

Wedding Fashion Tips From Radhika Madan

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances