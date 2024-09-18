Bollywood Says 'I Love You' In The Cutest Ways

It's a special day on social media, as film folk celebrate birthdays and share beautiful moments from their life on social media.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nayanthara/Instagram

Nayanthara wishes husband Vignesh Shivan on his 39th birthday on September 18: 'Happyyyy Birthday My Everything I love you beyond words could ever explain! God blessss u with everything u wish for in life my uyir ulagam.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nick Jonas/Instagram

Nick Jonas gave a special performance on his birthday at the O2 Arena in London and shares a loved-up picture with wife Priyanka Chopra and daughter Malti Marie.

'Thank you for all the love yesterday... Couldn’t have asked for a better start to 32,' he writes.

Priyanka adds a story about the venue: 'Monday nights should not be so much fun.

'Also story time: I was crowned Miss World at this arena 24 years ago. It was called the Millennium Dome back then. I’ll never forget my little 18 year old, excited, nervous and competitive self, trying to look and be the best I could be.

'A memory I will never forget from November 30th 2000 is the feeling of balancing on pencil heels with a gorgeous Hemant Trivedi dress that was falling off the entire evening because my body tape would not stay on, as I was sweating so much from nerves.

'Hence if you google the pictures, after I win, I look like I’m doing a namaste in gratitude but I’m actually desperately trying to keep my dress up. clearly I survived and it was all well at the end.

'To be back here watching my husband and his brothers perform with my daughter, family and friends is such a full circle. Life has been good. Gratitude.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nia Sharma/Instagram

'Cake flooding.. a sundowner.. bringing the roof down.. and Family and friends that made it so special Every gesture is truly appreciated,' writes Nia Sharma, who turned 34 on September 17.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Lillete Dubey/Instagram

Lillete Dubey shares a picture with daughters Neha and Ira and Neha's twin daughters, Shaira and Niharika.

'And just like that.. my darling twins turned 6 .. my munchkins who only yesterday were toddling & lisping, are little ladies with a baby of their own now .. a new delectable pup who has stolen everyone’s hearts! 'May the Universe bless you Shaira & Niharika with all that’s rich, meaningful & wondrous ..- & keep your curious,caring, compassionate natures intact .. Love you,' Lillete writes.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shabana Azmi/Instagram

Shabana Azmi turns 74 on September 18, and celebrates her birthday in New York: 'The birthday celebrations have started right from #New York . Thank you lovely friends.'

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com