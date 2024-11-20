Ranbir, Kiara Cast Their Votes

Film stars vote in the Maharashtra assembly elections. Take a look at the pictures.

Photograph: Panna Bandekar

Ranbir Kapoor shows off his inked finger.

Hema Malini and daughter Esha Deol.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kiara Advani/Instagram

Kiara Advani tells you to 'Go Vote'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raveena Tandon/Instagram

Raveena Tandon says, 'Did my duty as a citizen of this beautiful state and country of mine .. looking forward to an even greater future! Jai Maharashtra! Jai Hind.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amruta Khanvilkar/Instagram

'The right thing to do is claim your right #castyourvote,' says Amruta Khanvilkar.

Photograph: Panna Bandekar

Rakul Singh steps out to vote with husband Jackky Bhagnani and mother-in-law Puja Bhagnani.

Rakesh Roshan escorts daughter Sunaina.

Sherlyn Chopra dons a simple white sari to do her citizen's duty.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Urmila Matondkar/X

Urmila Matondkar says, 'Please vote For yourself, your children and your society n #maharashtra जय जय महाराष्ट्र माझा.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Bhatt/Instagram

Pooja Bhatt accompanies daddy Mahesh Bhatt.

Photograph: Panna Bandekar

Another father-daughter, Meghna and Gulzar.

Photograph: Panna Bandekar

Prem Chopra.

Photograph: Panna Bandekar

Isha Koppikar.

Photograph: Panna Bandekar

Shraddha Kapoor with brother Siddhanth and aunts Tejaswini Kolhapure and Padmini Kolhapure.

Photograph: Panna Bandekar

Sonali Bendre and Goldie Behl.

Photograph: Panna Bandekar

Alvira Khan Agnihotri and Atul Agnihotri.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Saiyami Kher/Instagram

Saiyami Kher.

Photograph: Panna Bandekar

Sohail Khan.

Photograph: Panna Bandekar

Govinda.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shreya Ghoshal/Instagram

Shreya Ghoshal with son Devyaan, mother Sharmistha and father Bishwajit Ghoshal.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karanvir Bora/Instagram

Karanvir Bohra.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Arjun Bijlani/Instagram

Arjun Bijlani finds the selfie booth.

Photograph: Panna Bandekar

Paresh Rawal.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com