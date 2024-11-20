Ranbir, Kiara Cast Their Votes

Film stars vote in the Maharashtra assembly elections. Take a look at the pictures.
Ranbir Kapoor shows off his inked finger.
Hema Malini and daughter Esha Deol.
Kiara Advani tells you to 'Go Vote'.
Raveena Tandon says, 'Did my duty as a citizen of this beautiful state and country of mine .. looking forward to an even greater future! Jai Maharashtra! Jai Hind.'
'The right thing to do is claim your right #castyourvote,' says Amruta Khanvilkar.
Rakul Singh steps out to vote with husband Jackky Bhagnani and mother-in-law Puja Bhagnani.
Rakesh Roshan escorts daughter Sunaina.
Sherlyn Chopra dons a simple white sari to do her citizen's duty.
Urmila Matondkar says, 'Please vote For yourself, your children and your society n #maharashtra जय जय महाराष्ट्र माझा.'
Pooja Bhatt accompanies daddy Mahesh Bhatt.
Another father-daughter, Meghna and Gulzar.
Prem Chopra.
Isha Koppikar.
Shraddha Kapoor with brother Siddhanth and aunts Tejaswini Kolhapure and Padmini Kolhapure.
Sonali Bendre and Goldie Behl.
Alvira Khan Agnihotri and Atul Agnihotri.
Saiyami Kher.
Sohail Khan.
Govinda.
Shreya Ghoshal with son Devyaan, mother Sharmistha and father Bishwajit Ghoshal.
Karanvir Bohra.
Arjun Bijlani finds the selfie booth.
Paresh Rawal.
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com