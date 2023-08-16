Bollywood Celebrates Independence Day!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

Rakul Singh gives some useful advice: 'Sare Jahan Se Achcha Hindustan Hamara!! Here is wishing all of you a very Happy Independence Day!! Let's value the freedom our lovely country gives us and live with harmony and peace.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu's daughter Inaaya holds the flag high, as Soha quotes Rabindranath Tagore: 'Where the mind is without fear and the head is held high, into that heaven of freedom, my father, let my country awake... #happyindependenceday #jaihind #rabindranathtagore.'

Soha's maternal great grandmother Latika Barua was the granddaughter of Dwijendranath Tagore, Gurudev's brother.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal hoist the flag in their balcony.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nushrratt Bharuccha/Instagram

Nushrratt Bharuccha waves the flag and posts, 'On this day, Let's Honour the Past, Celebrate the Present and Light up the Future. Hold our flag up high, united in our love for our Country. Jai Hind.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Diana Penty/Instagram

'India in my heart,' says Diana Penty.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shah Rukh Khan/Instagram

Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri and younger son AbRam hoist the flag on Mannat's terrace: 'Now the little one has made it a tradition. Hoisting of our beloved Tricolour and wishing everyone Happy Independence Day. Love to all and may our country, India prosper and all of us with it.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Farhan Akhtar/Instagram

Farhan Akhtar adds a patriotic touch to what he loves best -- going paragliding -- and writes, 'Happy Independence Day Let your thoughts, your attitude and your actions be such that they honour the memory of all those who in life, dedicated and in death, sacrificed themselves for our freedom. Jai Hind.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Salman Khan/Instagram

Salman Khan waves the flag.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

Karisma Kapoor dresses up for India's big day.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rajkummar Rao/Instagram

Rajkummar Rao with the Tiranga.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raashii Khanna/Instagram

'माँ तुझे सलाम..! वंदे मातरम,' sings Raashii Khanna.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

'स्वतंत्रता दिवस की शुभकामनाएं On this Independence Day, let's commemorate the unwavering contributions of our brave heroes and heroines who valiantly fought for our freedom Let us salute the unbreakable determination and vigor of those who continue to safeguarded our nation with unflinching strength Jai Hind,' says Sara Ali Khan.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nimrat Kaur/Instagram

Nimrat Kaur: 'बचपन से आज तक, मेरे दिल के सबसे क़रीबी और पसंदीदा तीन रंग... Nothing like the feeling of holding and standing beneath our beloved Tricolour... Happy Independence Day from me to all my fellow Indians all over the world. Jai Hind!!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neha Dhupia/Instagram

Neha Dhupia holds the flag high.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karishma Tanna/Instagram

'भारत माता की जय!' exclaims Karishma Tanna.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunny Deol/Instagram

Sunny Deol celebrates Independence day with son Rajveer and some school children and writes, 'Happy Independence Day to my fellow citizens! Love your nation and your family.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Gul Panag/Instagram

Gul Panag: 'Where the mind is without fear, and the head is held high..... Wishing everyone a very, very happy Independence Day.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aparshakti Khurrana/Instagram

Aparshakti Khurana celebrates Independence Day with daughter Arzoie.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Randeep Hooda/Instagram

'Here's to remembering and respecting the sacrifices of countless many who fought for our freedom.. We must respect and cherish Our independence that came at a colossal price #JaiHind,' says Randeep Hooda.