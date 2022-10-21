Bigg Boss 16: Juicy Gossip Coming UP!

Thursday's Bigg Boss episode was a yawnfest.

No fights, no naach-gaana, no masti.

Even the gossip task couldn't make up for it as most contestants spoke about the same two couples and their not-so-exciting love drama.

Abdu in love with Nimrit?

Abdu Roziq has always gotten along well with everyone, especially the girls.

While Priyanka Chahar Choudhary considers him her 'jigar ka tudka', Tina Datta told Abdu she wants to be his girlfriend.

But Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia is Abdu's favourite.

The housemates never leave a chance to tease Abdu about her and Sajid Khan feels the Tajik rapper is in love with Nimrit.

Abdu hasn't expressed any feelings yet, but he is often flirting with Nimrit.

In Thursday's episode, Abdu appears totally smitten when Nimrit dresses up in traditional clothes.

Shalin and Tina back together

Yes, the two had sort of broken up, but Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta patch up and get back together in the latest episode.

Well, it was expected, but not this soon.

So what got them together?

In the morning, Tina is in tears as she's still hurting because of Shalin.

In the evening, Bigg Boss calls Tina to the confession room to inform that her dog is unwell.

The Uttaran actress breaks down when Shalin asks her what's wrong.

They get talking and eventually hug.

Later, Shalin tells Shiv Thakare and MC Stan that Tina needs him and he's going to be standing by her.

What's the goss, asks Bigg Boss

Bigg Boss gathers everyone in the living area and tells them to wake up as it is turning out to be a very boring day.

Since no one's fighting or entertaining, Bigg Boss announces that it is time for the contestants to spill some beans.

Every time the buzzer rings, a contestant has to run to confession room and reveal a juicy house gossip to Bigg Boss.

Manya is the first to gossip...

As soon as the buzzer goes off, Manya Singh goes to the confession room and gives some juicy gossip to Bigg Boss.

She says Soundarya Sharma liked Shalin as well as Gautam in the beginning, but the Shalin-kissing-her-cheeks episode happened because Ms Sharma had hinted to Shalin that she was into him.

Manya adds that Soundarya decided to lean towards Gautam eventually because he became the captain.

Next, it's Sumbul's turn to gossip.

She says that the housemates do not like Shiv's captaincy and that they are upset with Sajid Khan as well.

Bigg Boss doesn't find her gossip interesting.

Archana gossips about Soundarya and Gautam's growing closeness, and she's hilarious to watch.

Nimrit, Soundarya disappoint Bigg Boss

Nimrit talks about Soundarya and Shalin's confusing rapport while Soundarya tries to clear the air about her friendship with Shalin, instead of gossiping.

Bigg Boss is disappointed and asks both ladies to leave.

After the task ends, Manya and Archana are announced the winners and they get a goodie hamper.

My Take

Thursday's episode was very boring. None of the contestants made an effort to entertain, except Abdu.

Though the gossip task sounded fun at first, it turned out to be quite MEH.

The makers seem to be more invested in Tina and Shalin's love angle and hence, we keep seeing them on screen even though their chemistry is dull.

Gautam and Soundarya's relationship isn't interesting either and they need to stop getting too cozy at night because we all know it's just for the TRPs.

Sajid Khan looks cringy whenever he talks to Abdu as a kid.