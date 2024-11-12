Bhumi's Selfie Game

Vaani's cute Nimrat goes on holiday...Alaya gets the blues...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram

Bhumi Pednekar updates us with her 'सेल्फी गेम गोइंग.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vaani Kapoor/Instagram

'Long time no see,' Vaani Kapoor displays her sense of humour.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nimrat Kaur/Instagram

Nimrat Kaur takes a break from online trolls.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Malavika Mohanan/Instagram

Malavika Mohanan is in a 'trouser phase.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Prajakta Koli/Instagram

Prajakta Koli finds her pleasure in Kathmandu.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Warina Hussain/Instagram

Like Warina Hussain's jewellery?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alaya F/Instagram

Alaya F gets the blues.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Krystle D'souza/Instagram

Krystle D'souza explores the beaches of Oman.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Gauahar Khan/Instagram

What's Gauahar Khan doing in Goa?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ankita Lokhande Jain/Instagram

'Traditions, pooja, love and blessings is absolutely my thing,' says Ankita Lokhande.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com