Home  » Movies » 'Behind The Laughter, I Sensed Something Heavier'

'Behind The Laughter, I Sensed Something Heavier'

May 26, 2025

IMAGE: Mukul Dev. Photograph: Kind courtesy Hansal Mehta/Instagram

Hansal Mehta paid rich tribute to his friend Mukul Dev, who shockingly passed into the ages on May 23. He was 54.

'As the weight of this loss settles in, I realise there's still so much more I want to say about my friend Mukul,' he wrote on social media.

'I will miss Mukul deeply. His booming laughter at our inside jokes, his unmatched gift for storytelling, that unmistakable voice... He acted in two of my unreleased films and a TV show -- somehow in the shadows of it all, we became very close. We bonded over booze, broken hearts, and the foolish hope that things would one day make sense. For years, we were gym buddies, pushing each other through reps and regrets.

'Mukul was devastatingly handsome. His presence could light up a stadium, his charm could hold a room in thrall. He had what most people only dream of: A dream launch, big directors, prominent co-stars. He had the look, the talent, the pedigree. But his career became a collection of missed opportunities and near breakthroughs. A story of what could’ve been. A string of what ifs'.

'And I think those what ifs chipped away at his spirit. Slowly, quietly, they filled him with a sense of defeat and resignation -- an ache that often found its only solace in booze. Behind the laughter and bravado was a man struggling to reconcile with the dreams that eluded him.

 

IMAGE: Mukul Dev. Photograph: Kind courtesy Hansal Mehta/Instagram

'He was also a gifted writer. He gave me the story of Omertà back in 2003. I remember the joy in his voice when the film was finally made, the pride when he saw it with festival audiences, and that infectious excitement when his name came up in the writing credits. Every time we spoke, he'd chuckle and say, 'Hansie, kya film banayi yaar. International. Soch bhi nahi sakta tha ki aisi film mein I'd have a writing credit. This is so good for me.'

'That credit made him feel seen. Respected. Validated. I just wish we had done more together.

'The last time we spoke was a few months ago. The same gregarious laugh, the same fake Feroz Khan accent we always used with each other. But behind the laughter, I sensed something heavier -- a quiet sadness, an air of disappointment, a kind of loneliness he never really shared.

'Go well, my beautiful, broken, brilliant friend. Phir milenge.'

IMAGE: Mukul Dev. Photograph: Kind courtesy Hansal Mehta/Instagram

Mukul Dev's brother Rahul Dev thanked all those who mourned the death of his brother, and posted, 'Sincere thanks to all for the love and kind wishes showered on Mukul... Grateful.'

