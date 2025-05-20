Where Did The Maine Pyar Kiya Vamp Go?

'Even today, people recognise me wherever I go. They come up and say 'Aap Maine Pyar Kiya mein thi, na?'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pervien Dastur Irani

Where did the curly-haired vamp with the curlicue smile disappear after Maine Pyar Kiya's success?

Dinesh Raheja tracks down Pervien Dastur Irani, that rare actor who turned her back ON films and fame. Decades later, she's returning before the cameras.

About bagging her first film, she says, "I hopped onto a BEST bus and went to the Rajshri office wearing shorts and a shirt, rubber chappals and my naturally curly hair. It was the monsoon so I was drenched when I reached. I had no aspirations of making it as a Hindi film star. For me, it was a joy ride."

You made quite an impression as the negative lead in the 1989 blockbuster Maine Pyar Kiya but have been under the radar ever since.

Even today, though my hair looks different, people recognise me wherever I go. They come up and say 'Aap Maine Pyar Kiya mein thi, na?'

I think it's going to follow me to the grave.

I recently started work on an OTT show and Director Kapil Sharma told me, 'I always wanted to meet you after Maine Pyar Kiya but you just disappeared from the scene!'

More on your new project later. Let's start with how you were cast in Maine Pyar Kiya.

Soorajji (Barjatya, the director of Maine Pyar Kiya) had already cast Salman Khan and Bhagyashree and was looking for an actor to play Seema. I used to do English theatre so he came to see one of my shows.

At that time, out of the five plays running in town, I was part of four.

I really enjoyed doing plays such as Run For Your Wife, Not Now Darling, Extremities, The Imaginary Invalid, The Dining Room, Mischief Mania.

That's quite a body of work. So had you invited Sooraj Barjatya to see your play?

I had no clue who he was! Nor did he ever come backstage.

I was oblivious till I got an excited call from my director saying that the Rajshris had asked for my number and it was a fantastic opportunity!

I said, 'Who?'

IMAGE: Salman Khan and Pervien Dastur Irani in Maine Pyar Kiya.

You hadn't heard of the Rajshris?

No! So I hopped onto a BEST bus and went to the Rajshri office wearing shorts and a shirt, rubber chappals and my naturally curly hair. It was the monsoon so I was drenched when I reached.

Rajkumarji (Barjatya, Sooraj's father, producer) honestly said, 'Beta, we want you for this film, but if you do this role, I have to warn you that you will never be a heroine thereafter.'

I said, 'Okay, no problem.'

I had no aspirations of making it as a Hindi film star. For me, it was a joy ride.

Did you envision then that Maine Pyar Kiya would be a blockbuster?

No. But when my family saw the film's rushes, my mom just loved Salman.

She exclaimed in Gujarati, 'Ketlo sweet, ketlo handsome!'

For us, he was just Salman. I realised he was going to be big.

Did you convey her reaction to Salman?

I told him. He was his bashful self.

What was your equation with Salman in those days?

We were all good friends.

My husband Shahrukh was my boyfriend then and we used to hang out with Salman, his then-girlfriend Sangeeta Bijlani and Monya (Mohnish Behl).

IMAGE: Mohnish Bahl, Pervien Dastur Irani, Bhagyashree and Salman Khan in Maine Pyar Kiya.

Did your friendship with Salman outlast the shoot?

Around five years after Maine Pyar Kiya, I was rushing to meet my mother who was admitted in Breach Candy hospital.

Suddenly, my car stalled.

Salman happened to be passing by in a jeep, and he stopped. He was attracting a crowd but he insisted I take his car and driver while he would get my car repaired. For me, he was like a blessing.

We met once more at Sangeeta Bijlani and Azhar's (Mohammad Azharuddin) wedding.

I was leaving because I was nine months pregnant and he ribbed me, saying, 'You look like a tent.'

So you have fond memories of Salman?

Whatever anybody may say, I think he has a heart of gold. He is very kind to his staff and for me that is non-negotiable.

What was the brief that Sooraj gave you?

My reference point was Nadiraji in Raj Kapoor's Shree 420.

Today, I would have been more wicked in my portrayal. I would have definitely carried a dagger in my vanity box (laughs).

When did you realise the film was a smash?

When I went shopping in Kolkata's AC Market. Soon there was a crowd of 50-60 people surrounding me. As I was escorted out, they were banging on the car. It was a little scary. But I realised just how big a hit it was.

IMAGE: Pervien Dastur Irani and Salman Khan in Maine Pyar Kiya.

Yet you didn't sign any film.

I got a lot of offers but they were not worth my while.

I'm not sitting on a high horse but people would say 'Ma'am, you have to wear a swimming costume' or 'You have to ride a horse.'

When I asked for the story, they would shrug, 'Woh bata denge.'

I would rather sit at home than to do something like that.

Maybe you switched careers and became an air hostess too soon.

I was fed up waiting for the right roles. I had no aspirations of being on every billboard in the city or every magazine cover.

I'm a workaholic. I was irritated with not working.

So I joined the sales department at the Taj hotel for a year. Everybody there would say, 'Oh, you were in Maine Pyar Kiya!'

Then Mani Kaulji cast me in Ahmaq (The Idiot) alongside Shah Rukh Khan, who was not a star then. I loved the relatable way Maniji worked.

Thereafter, I signed Hum Hai Rahi Pyar Ke, which was produced by Aamir Khan's dad, Tahir Hussain.

But simultaneously, I got a training call from Air India. Tahir uncle said, 'You have to choose one, beta.'

I wanted to fly even as a child, so I decided I'm going to fly.

IMAGE: Pervien Dastur Irani and her husband Shahrukh Irani with their daughters Kyra and Genevieve. Photograph: Kind courtesy Pervien Dastur Irani

Was it easy to turn your back to films?

I did a serial Aarohan for Doordarshan whilst I was flying. And a movie, Dil Ke Jharokon Se, but it was a big dud.

On hindsight, could you have capitalised on your hit film differently?

I wish I could have done more good roles. But had I stuck around, I would have had to take on roles where I was not happy.

I made my choice; no regrets.

We have to be happy finally. I am very happy with my two beautiful children (Kyra, 28, and Genevieve, 24, have done their master's in Dublin, Ireland), my lovely husband and lovely house.

You played opposite Naseeruddin Shah in The Imaginary Invalid. What was he like to work with?

One day, I said I was skipping rehearsals because I couldn't leave my grandmom alone at home.

He said, 'I will come home.'

So he came home to rehearse!

It was so funny to rehearse while my grandmother chatted with her friends in the balcony.

IMAGE: Pervien Dastur Irani and her husband Shahrukh Irani and Margao Files Director Kapil Kaustubh Sharma. Photograph: Kind courtesy Margao Files - The Unsolved Case/Instagram

After your 25-year hiatus, how did Kapil Kaustubh Sharma convince you to face the cameras again?

Kapil was looking to cast a role in his Web show Margao Files which has Zeenat Aman and Pallavi Joshi.

When actress Mahabaoo Kotwal suggested my name, his antennae went up: Where is this girl?

He reached out to me saying, 'Nobody knew where you had gone after Maine Pyar Kiya!'

He also offered my husband Shahrukh a role. It's good he was around because I was doing this after a long time.

Your hair is silky straight today. Where are the curly tresses from Maine Pyar Kiya?

I can still make it look like it did in Maine Pyar Kiya. But now my hair is a little tame; it's neater and more age appropriate.

Now don't ask me my age (laughs).