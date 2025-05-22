10 Times Suhana Gave Us Desi Girl Goals

Suhana Khan, who made her acting debut in 2023 with Netflix's The Archies, turns 25 on May 22.

As Shah Rukh Khan's darling daughter turns a year older, we take a look at her envious desi wardrobe!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Falguni Shane Peacock India/Instagram

Suhana looks gorgeous in this custom Falguni & Shane Peacock Persian blue sari featuring Swarovski stones, sequins and acrylic flowers.

We like how the dewy makeup and minimal jewellery perfectly compliments her attire.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra/Instagram

We just can't get enough of Suhana in this beautiful, classy white chikankari lehenga-choli set designed by Manish Malhotra.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tarun Tahiliani/Instagram

Our birthday girl dishing out regal vibes in a stunning Tarun Tahiliani drape paired with a matching one-shoulder blouse!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mahesh Notandass/Instagram

In her 'Indian Disney Princess' era and we are absolutely digging it courtesy Designer Rahul Mishra's dreamy creation.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mayyur Girotra Official/Instagram

Suhana's multi-coloured lehenga, ikkat blouse and kalamkari dupatta is the perfect ensemble for a wedding outing especially if you love the fashion jazz and sass.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Suhana Khan/Instagram

Doesn't Su look pretty in her red Jeni silk & georgette sari which costs a little over Rs 100,000?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Falguni Shane Peacock India/Instagram

Epitome of grace and elegance, that's all we can say about Ms Khan in this powder pink embellished sari.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Suhana Khan/Instagram

Another desi look done right in a ivory silk and organza lehenga-choli, traditional emerald-diamond jewellery and a chic hairdo.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Suhana Khan/Instagram

Suhana's blue chiffon sari by Arpita Mehta is undoubtedly steal-worthy!

It's sexy yet sophisticated.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Suhana Khan/Instagram

There's no such thing as too much shimmer for her and we aren't complaining because Suhana looks HAWT!

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff