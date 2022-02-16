News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Bappi Lahiri's Life In Pictures

Bappi Lahiri's Life In Pictures

By NAMRATA THAKKER
Last updated on: February 16, 2022 12:14 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Bappi Lahiri passed into the ages on February 16, 2022. He was just 69.

As the nation mourns the music icon, Namrata Thakker looks at Bappida's amazing life.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bappi Lahiri/Instagram

Throwback picture of Bappida in his younger days. This was also his last social media post.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bappi Lahiri/Instagram

Not many know that Bappida made his acting debut in Kishore Kumar's Badti Ka Naam Dadhi, co-starring Kishoreda's son Amit Kumar.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bappi Lahiri/Instagram

A celebration at his home was incomplete without Amrish Puri, Bappida had posted about his latefriend.

Mr and Mrs Puri, with Kalpana Iyer, Bappida and his wife Chitrani Lahiri.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bappi Lahiri/Instagram

The King Of Disco with his queen, Chitrani Lahiri.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bappi Lahiri/Instagram

Bappida records a song for Sharaabi, which starred Amitabh Bachchan.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bappi Lahiri/Instagram

A week before his death, Bappida had mourned Lata Mangeshkar, saying, 'I have lost my mother all over again'.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bappi Lahiri/Instagram

Bappida with British singer-model Samantha Fox and Govinda on the sets of Rock Dancer, in which Fox had a special appearance.

 

Bappida, doing the 'only thing' that keeps him going.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bappi Lahiri/Instagram

A priceless picture of two movie superstars, Sridevi and Bappida.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bappi Lahiri/Instagram

Bappida with his father Aparesh Lahiri.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bappi Lahiri/Instagram

Throwback to when Bappida met Diego Maradona.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bappi Lahiri/Instagram

Holidaying in London with his wife Chitrani, son Bappa and daughter-in-law Taneesha.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bappi Lahiri/Instagram

Chilling with grandchildren Krissh and Swastik Lahiri.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
NAMRATA THAKKER / Rediff.com
COMMENT
Print this article
'I am the godfather of disco'
'I am the godfather of disco'
'Almost every song seems inspired today'
'Almost every song seems inspired today'
'The present generation don't know Disco Dancer'
'The present generation don't know Disco Dancer'
Under-19 team manager recounts harrowing experience
Under-19 team manager recounts harrowing experience
K'taka okays bills to hike CM, ministers' salaries
K'taka okays bills to hike CM, ministers' salaries
Juvenile among 3 charged in Srinagar acid attack case
Juvenile among 3 charged in Srinagar acid attack case
ICC women's rankings: Deepti, Richa, Meghana move up
ICC women's rankings: Deepti, Richa, Meghana move up

More like this

Bappida celebrates 50 years of music!

Bappida celebrates 50 years of music!

'I have lost my mother all over again'

'I have lost my mother all over again'

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances