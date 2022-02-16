Bappi Lahiri's Life In Pictures

Bappi Lahiri passed into the ages on February 16, 2022. He was just 69.
As the nation mourns the music icon, Namrata Thakker looks at Bappida's amazing life.
Throwback picture of Bappida in his younger days. This was also his last social media post.
Not many know that Bappida made his acting debut in Kishore Kumar's Badti Ka Naam Dadhi, co-starring Kishoreda's son Amit Kumar.
A celebration at his home was incomplete without Amrish Puri, Bappida had posted about his latefriend.
Mr and Mrs Puri, with Kalpana Iyer, Bappida and his wife Chitrani Lahiri.
The King Of Disco with his queen, Chitrani Lahiri.
Bappida records a song for Sharaabi, which starred Amitabh Bachchan.
A week before his death, Bappida had mourned Lata Mangeshkar, saying, 'I have lost my mother all over again'.
Bappida with British singer-model Samantha Fox and Govinda on the sets of Rock Dancer, in which Fox had a special appearance.
Bappida, doing the 'only thing' that keeps him going.
A priceless picture of two movie superstars, Sridevi and Bappida.
Bappida with his father Aparesh Lahiri.
Throwback to when Bappida met Diego Maradona.
Holidaying in London with his wife Chitrani, son Bappa and daughter-in-law Taneesha.
Chilling with grandchildren Krissh and Swastik Lahiri.