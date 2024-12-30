Baby John Is A Box Office DISASTER

2024 has ended on a very poor note for Bollywood as the last release of the year has turned out to be a disaster.

Baby John has met with a disastrous fate at the box office as the film will end up with a very poor score.

At the very least, the film was expected to be a Rs 100 crores (Rs 1 billion) earner but the manner in which it's currently going, it will struggle to score even a half century.

The tell tale signs were there even before release when the hype was just not good enough for it to take a start.

Add to that the whole Pushpa 2 wave and that further dented its prospects.

This isn't all as Mufasa is doing well too and that meant that there were also issues around the allocation of appropriate screens and shows.

All of that can change as well when a film is liked by the audience as the reallocation can begin soon enough and the tide can turn.

However when the advance booking for the film wasn't good either, alarm bells were ringing already.

The opening day number of Rs 11.25 crores (Rs 112.5 million) and that too on Christmas further indicated a tough ride ahead for the Kalees directed film and when the collections ended up hovering in the Rs 4 crores to Rs 5 crores (Rs 40 million to Rs 50 million) range in the days to follow, it was the end of the road for the film.

So far, the film has collected Rs 30 crores (Rs 300 million)* at the box office and these are very poor numbers for a five day weekend and that too during holiday season.

This also means that the film will further nosedive during weekdays and though it will play on for one more week at least since there are no new movies planned for this Friday, it will be all academic.

Meanwhile, Pushpa 2 (Hindi) outperformed both Mufasa and Baby John despite being in the fourth week. It has already reached the Rs 775 crores (Rs 7.75 billion) mark.

It's making terrific strides towards entering the 800 Crore Club and this never seen before milestone would be crossed during this week.

An All Time Mega Blockbuster.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per various box office sources