Photograph: Kind courtesy Babil Khan/Instagram

Actor Babil Khan posted a video on social media on Sunday in which he lashed out at several actors. Later, he deleted his account.

Babil, the late Irrfan Khan's son, is back on Instagram claiming that the video was 'extremely misinterpreted'.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Babil shared the post of Kubbra Sait, in which she has shared the official statement from his family related to the issue.

In the caption, Babil wrote, 'Thank you so much. This video was extremely misinterpreted, I was trying to show support to Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Gaurav Adarsh, Arjun Kapoor, Raghav Juyal, Arijit Singh.

'I genuinely don't have the energy to indulge more but I do this as responsibility for my peers that I truly admire.'

Babil re-shared Raghav's Instagram Stories and wrote, 'Raghav Juyal, bhai, you are my icon, my idol, and my elder brother that I never had.'

Siddhant Chaturvedi posted a video of Babil on his Instagram Stories, in which he was heard saying, 'Mujhe itihaas likhna hai, kitaab nahi (I want to write history, not a book).'

Babil reposted it and wrote, 'I love you, brother.'

Siddhant posted a long note supporting Babil, 'I usually never engage in sh*t written about me and my colleagues, but this one's personal. So to all the Redditors, gossip columns, and media portals of the internet. Stop.

'We love to hate and hate to love, is this what we've come to? Stop looking for drama here. All of us are working hard to bring drama to you on your screens. Shayad wahan thodi kami reh gai hogi ki aap hamari neeji zindagi mein wo dhoondhne lage ho? (Maybe there was something missing there that you started looking for in our personal lives?).

'Koshish jaari hai hamari taraf se, Aur aap bhi koshish karein ki koi bhi judgment dene se pehle ek baar soch lein (We're still trying from our side, and we hope you also try to think once before passing any judgment). Peace out.'

Babil's family released a clarification about the video that he had posted:

'Over the past few years, Babil Khan has earned immense love and appreciation for his work, as well as for his openness about his mental health journey. Like anyone else, Babil is allowed to have difficult days -- and this was one of them. We want to reassure all his well-wishers that he is safe and will be feeling better soon.

'Babil has been widely misinterpreted.

'That said, a video of Babil has been widely misinterpreted and taken out of context. In the clip, Babil was sincerely acknowledging a few of his peers whom he believes are making meaningful contributions to the evolving landscape of Indian cinema.

'His mention of artists like Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Raghav Juyal, Adarsh Gourav, Arjun Kapoor, and Arijit Singh came from a place of genuine admiration -- for their authenticity, passion, and efforts to restore credibility and heart in the industry.

'We respectfully urge media publications and the public to consider the full context of his words rather than drawing conclusions from fragmented video clips.'

On Sunday, Babil was seen breaking down on his Instagram account, lashing out at several actors and talking about the pressures and challenges of being a part of Bollywood.

The young actor, who was last seen in the OTT film, Logout, has been vocal about the emotional toll of losing his father whose fifth death anniversary was on April 29.