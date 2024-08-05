News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, Ulajh: No Shows At Box Office

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, Ulajh: No Shows At Box Office

By REDIFF BOX OFFICE CORRESPONDENT
August 05, 2024 11:03 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Ajay Devgn and Tabu in Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha.

Just when things started looking good in theatres with Bad Newz, last week's twin releases -- Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha and Ulajh -- have proved to be party-poopers.

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha has been ready for a while but Ajay Devgn wanted to release Shaitaan first, followed by the much delayed Maidaan.

He wanted to place this Neeraj Pandey love story next before his actioner, Singham Again, during Diwali.

Interestingly, Devgn is not even the solo lead in AMKDT. Yes, it's his presence that has been promoted to bring in the audiences but for a large part of the narrative, Shantanu Maheshwari -- who plays Devgn's younger version -- is seen on screen.

The opening weekend collections are merely Rs 5.75 crore* (Rs 57.5 million), which are the lowest for Ajay Devgn in the longest time.

 

IMAGE: Janhvi Kapoor in Ulajh.

Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in Mr And Mrs Mahi, which has taken a good start, courtesy ticket prices that were kept at merely Rs 99 for the first day.

Post that, the film managed lifetime collections of over Rs 30 crore (Rs 300 million) only.

In case of Ulajh, one knew that the opening numbers would not be on the same lines as Mr And Mrs Mahi, since it's a niche film, narrated in a realistic manner.

So the first day collections were in line as well with Rs 1.37 crore (Rs 13.7 million) coming in.

But collections needed to jump massively for the film to make an impression.

Unfortunately, the first weekend collection stand at a mere Rs 6 crore* (Rs 60 million).

With such numbers, one can't expect any turnaround.

Both films will likely be off the screens once Independence Day releases arrive on Thursday, August 15.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited.
Note: All collections as per various box office sources.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF BOX OFFICE CORRESPONDENT
COMMENT
Print this article
Watch: Why John Abraham Got Angry!
Watch: Why John Abraham Got Angry!
Watch: When Varun Made Samantha Cry
Watch: When Varun Made Samantha Cry
Rekha Cheers For Janhvi
Rekha Cheers For Janhvi
Rohit Goes Past 300 ODI Sixes!
Rohit Goes Past 300 ODI Sixes!
'People Said A Lot Of Things Against Me'
'People Said A Lot Of Things Against Me'
UK hit by worst riots; immigrants' hostels attacked
UK hit by worst riots; immigrants' hostels attacked
Bloodbath on the bourses: Sensex tanks 2,401 points
Bloodbath on the bourses: Sensex tanks 2,401 points

More like this

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha Review

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha Review

Ulajh Review

Ulajh Review

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances