Rediff.com  » Movies » Attitude Or Arrogance, Kajol?

Attitude Or Arrogance, Kajol?

By Rediff Movies
May 09, 2022 09:01 IST
Vaani takes a selfie... Kareena does yoga... Abhishek talks creativity and failure...

Please click on the images for a look at the stars.

 

IMAGE: 'There's a thin line between attitude and arrogance. And its Green,' says Kajol.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajol/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Vaani Kapoor takes a selfie.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Vaani Kapoor/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Kareena Kapoor Khan shows us a yoga pose.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

 

IMAGE: 'An essential aspect of creativity,'says Abhishek Bachchan, 'is not being afraid to fail.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Abhishek Bachchan/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Shamita Shetty goes pink.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shamita Shetty/Instagram

 

IMAGE: 'I believe in kindness. Also in mischief. Also in dancing, especially when dancing is not necessarily prescribed,' Mouni Roy tells us.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Mithila Palkar shows us how to pout.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Mithila Palkar/Instagram

 

 

 
Rediff Movies
