At Katrina's Weekend Party

Katrina Kaif hosted a birthday party for her sister Isabelle Kaif who turned 32 over the weekend.
Katrina with Isabelle makes an announcement: 'It's iszeeeeeeeeeeee happy birthday.'
Sharvari, who's rumoured to be in a relationship with Kat's brother-in-law Sunny Kaushal, joins the fun.
A selfie to remember the evening: Vicky Kaushal, Isabelle, Sharvari, Katrina's brother Sebastian Laurent Michel, Anand Tiwari and Sunny Kaushal.
Anand is directing Vicky in a new project; their earlier collaboration was the sweet love story, Love Per Square Foot, which you can catch on Netflix.
And this is how the birthday started!
Isabelle writes: 'How it started to how's it going thank for all the love guys.'