Rediff.com  » Movies » At Katrina's Weekend Party

At Katrina's Weekend Party

By REDIFF MOVIES
January 09, 2023 13:38 IST
Katrina Kaif hosted a birthday party for her sister Isabelle Kaif who turned 32 over the weekend.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram

Katrina with Isabelle makes an announcement: 'It's iszeeeeeeeeeeee happy birthday.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Isabelle Kaif/Instagram

Sharvari, who's rumoured to be in a relationship with Kat's brother-in-law Sunny Kaushal, joins the fun.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Isabelle Kaif/Instagram

A selfie to remember the evening: Vicky Kaushal, Isabelle, Sharvari, Katrina's brother Sebastian Laurent Michel, Anand Tiwari and Sunny Kaushal.

Anand is directing Vicky in a new project; their earlier collaboration was the sweet love story, Love Per Square Foot, which you can catch on Netflix.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Isabelle Kaif/Instagram

And this is how the birthday started!

Isabelle writes: 'How it started to how's it going thank for all the love guys.'

