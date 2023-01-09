At Katrina's Weekend Party

Katrina Kaif hosted a birthday party for her sister Isabelle Kaif who turned 32 over the weekend.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram

Katrina with Isabelle makes an announcement: 'It's iszeeeeeeeeeeee happy birthday.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Isabelle Kaif/Instagram

Sharvari, who's rumoured to be in a relationship with Kat's brother-in-law Sunny Kaushal, joins the fun.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Isabelle Kaif/Instagram

A selfie to remember the evening: Vicky Kaushal, Isabelle, Sharvari, Katrina's brother Sebastian Laurent Michel, Anand Tiwari and Sunny Kaushal.

Anand is directing Vicky in a new project; their earlier collaboration was the sweet love story, Love Per Square Foot, which you can catch on Netflix.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Isabelle Kaif/Instagram

And this is how the birthday started!

Isabelle writes: 'How it started to how's it going thank for all the love guys.'