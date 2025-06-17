HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Aruna Irani Opens Up About Her Cancer Battle

June 17, 2025 17:25 IST

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aruna Irani/Instagram

Aruna Irani recently revealed that she has battled breast cancer twice.

In an interview with Lehren, the actor said that she first got breast cancer in 2015.

'Aise hi ek din shooting kar rahi thi, pata nahi mujhe kaise pata laga par maine bola, ‘mujhe kuch lag raha hai’,' she told Lehren.

When she went for a check-up, she was told that she had a lump.

Irani decided on getting it surgically removed.

When the doctor suggested chemotherapy, she refused as she felt she would lose her hair and that would impact her acting career.

The doctor suggested medication, and Irani opted for that.

 

Unfortunately, the cancer returned in 2020, and this time, Irani chose chemotherapy.

'Meri hi galti thi, as pehle maine chemotherapy nahi lee thi,' she said.

Irani said that during the treatment, though she did lose her hair, it grew back quickly, due to advanced technology.

Irani revealed that she was also diagnosed with diabetes at the age of 60, and that both her kidneys had failed. But she is fine today.

The actor, who was last seen in 2024's Ghudchadi, will turn 79 on August 18.

