Home  » Movies » 'Are We As A Nation So Insensitive?'

Source: ANI
November 14, 2025 11:59 IST

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dharmendra/Instagram

Sunny Deol's angry outburst at the media posted outside his home seemed totally in line, after a video showing his distressed family around Dharmendra's hospital bed was leaked online. A hospital employee has reportedly been arrested in this connection.

Film folk lashed out against the constant media attention on the veteran actor.

Karan Johar posted on his Instagram Story: 'When basic courtesy and sensitivity leaves our hearts and our actions we know we are a doomed race... PLEASE leave a family alone!!!! They are already emotionally combatting so much... its hearbreaking to see a paparazzi and media circus for a living legend who has contributed SO massively to our cinema... this is not coverage it's DISRESPECT.'

Madhur Bhandarkar posted: 'It's high time for the media to respect the Deol family's personal privacy. Let's offer them the peaceful space they truly need, especially during challenging times.'

 

IMAGE: Dharmendra is discharged from Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital. Photograph: ANI Photo

Ameesha Patel, who shares a close bond with the Deol family, wrote, 'I strongly believe the media needs to leave the Deol family alone at this time n respect their privacy.'

Farah Khan Ali, who recently lost her mother Zarine Khan blasted the media in her Instagram note: 'My mother passed away 6 days ago and there were some here who were more interested in why she chose to be cremated instead of giving condolences. Dharm Uncle is in hospital and a video of his personal family goes viral.

'Are we as a nation so insensitive to people? Don't public figures also have families that have feelings? What happened to humanity? Why does every Imbecile out here have an opinion on how others should lead their lives?

'Tragedy strikes all. When it's your turn and trust me it will be, there will be others like you hurting you like you hurt us.'

The Indian Film and Television Directors' Association lodged a formal police complaint against paparazzi and online media platforms for what it called 'inhuman' and 'unethical' behaviour while covering Dharmendra's recent health condition.

In a letter addressed to the senior inspector at the Juhu police station, IFTDA President Ashoke Pandit said some paparazzi and online accounts 'breached privacy' by entering the premises of the actor's residence and 'recording footage and images of his family members without consent.' These visuals were later circulated online.

IFTDA urged the police to take strict legal action against those responsible and demanded that a strong example be set to prevent such incidents in the future.

On Wednesday morning, Dharmendra was discharged from Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital, where he had been admitted after his health deteriorated. His family is now taking care of him at home.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

