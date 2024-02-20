Anupama Actor Rituraj Singh Passes Away

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rituraj Singh /Instagram

Television actor Rituraj Singh passed away last night in Mumbai at the age of 59, Amit Behl, a close friend of the late actor, confirmed to ANI.

The actor was suffering from pancreatic disease and was hospitaliSed recently. He has passed after suffering a cardiac arrest.

"He had been hospitalised due to some stomach issues and was discharged a few days ago. He passed away around 12.30 am at his home due to a cardiac arrest," Amit Behl told PTI.

Singh is survived by his wife and two children.

Arshad Warsi took to X to pay tribute: 'I am so saddened to know that Ritu Raj passed away. We lived in the same building, he was a part of my first film as a producer. Lost a friend and a great actor... will miss you brother.'

Director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri took to X and wrote, 'Rituraj, my friend, how did you make it even possible? Kitna baaki tha... Artists never die. Om Shanti.'

IMAGE: Lillete writes: 'The pic is from a play he did for me. On A Muggy Night In Mumbai by Mahesh Dattani, in which he was wonderful!' Photograph: Kind courtesy Lillete Dubey /Instagram

Lillete Dubey posted throwback pictures of the actor and wrote, 'Lost an old friend and co actor Rituraj Singh today.. and was very sad. We had worked together in theatre since he was in his 20s .. endearing, affectionate and a terrific actor on stage, he also straddled TV & films later and I always felt he never got the parts that really shone light on his immense talent ..

'Met him very recently after ages and we promised to catch up properly.. a promise that will be fulfilled elsewhere now I guess ... RIP dearest Ritz ... Will miss you.'

Rituraj has appeared in several television shows, including Anupama, Hitler Didi, Shapath, Aahat, Adaalat, Diya Aur Baati Hum among others.

He also worked in films like Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Satyameva Jayate 2 and Yaariyan 2,

He starred in Web series like Indian Police Force, Made in Heaven and Bandish Bandits.