News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Anarkali Padar Rahen Hain!

Anarkali Padar Rahen Hain!

By REDIFF MOVIES
March 02, 2023 16:04 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Taj: Divided by Blood, directed by Ron Scalpello, has some interesting actors playing key roles -- in his OTT debut, Dharmendra Shaikh plays Salim Chishti while Naseeruddin Shah plays Akbar.

The 10-episode series streams on ZEE5 from Friday, March 3, and members of its cast watched it along with their well-wishers.

Aditi Rao Hydari plays Anarkali in Taj: Divided by Blood.

 

Aditi with Aashim Gulati, who plays Salim, Taha Shah Badussha, who plays Murad, and Shubham Kumar Mehra, who plays Daniyal. Salim, Murad and Danil are Akbar's three sons.

 

Rahul Bose plays Akbar's younger brother Mirza Hakim who ruled Afghanistan and often feuded with him.

 

Sandhya Mridul plays Akbar's wife Jodha.

 

Zarina Wahab play another of Akbar's wives, Salima Begum.

 

Huma Qureshi.

 

Daisy Shah.

 

Aahana Kumra.

 

Hrishita Bhatt.

 

Pooja Chopra.

 

Jimmy Shergill.

 

Anushka Sen.

 

Ronit Roy and Rohit Roy.

 

Bobby Deol and Nikhil Dwivedi.

 

Barkha Sengupta.

 

Freddy Daruwala.

 

Dheeraj Dhoopar.

 

Shalin Bhanot and Arjun Bijlani.

 

Vishal Kotian,

 

Ravi Dubey.

 

Sargam and Abhimanyu Singh.

 

Omung Kumar.

 

Gunjan Walia and Vikas Mankatala.

 

Vishal Jethwa.

 

Pratik Sejpal.

 

Sandeep Khosla.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
COMMENT
Print this article
How the Mughals changed India
How the Mughals changed India
How power was transferred in the Mughal empire
How power was transferred in the Mughal empire
'The Mughals were struggling financially after Shah Jahan'
'The Mughals were struggling financially after Shah Jahan'
Ukraine trips G20 FMs' meet, no joint communique
Ukraine trips G20 FMs' meet, no joint communique
WPL 2023: 'Will not play same set of overseas players'
WPL 2023: 'Will not play same set of overseas players'
Congress opens account in West Bengal assembly
Congress opens account in West Bengal assembly
Jaishankar, Qin Gang discuss peace in border areas
Jaishankar, Qin Gang discuss peace in border areas

More like this

Why Jahangir banned animal slaughter

Why Jahangir banned animal slaughter

When the Mughals turned to demonetisation

When the Mughals turned to demonetisation

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances