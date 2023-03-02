Anarkali Padar Rahen Hain!

Taj: Divided by Blood, directed by Ron Scalpello, has some interesting actors playing key roles -- in his OTT debut, Dharmendra Shaikh plays Salim Chishti while Naseeruddin Shah plays Akbar.

The 10-episode series streams on ZEE5 from Friday, March 3, and members of its cast watched it along with their well-wishers.

Aditi Rao Hydari plays Anarkali in Taj: Divided by Blood.

Aditi with Aashim Gulati, who plays Salim, Taha Shah Badussha, who plays Murad, and Shubham Kumar Mehra, who plays Daniyal. Salim, Murad and Danil are Akbar's three sons.

Rahul Bose plays Akbar's younger brother Mirza Hakim who ruled Afghanistan and often feuded with him.

Sandhya Mridul plays Akbar's wife Jodha.

Zarina Wahab play another of Akbar's wives, Salima Begum.

