Ananya-Varun Win Big at ITA Awards

Film and television stars had a busy Sunday evening as they made time to attend the 22nd Indian Television Academy awards.

Here's a look at who won what.

Varun Dhawan and Ananya Panday pose with ITA founders Anu and Shashi Ranjan.

Ananya won the Best Debutante Actress of the Year (OTT) for her well-reviewed film, Gehraiyaan, while Varun won the Actor of the Decade award.

'Straight from Tia’s heart to you!A BIG THANK-YOU to all my fans, my lovely Ananians for showering me with constant love & support. This wouldn’t have been possible without y’all! Lots of love,' Ananya writes gratefully.

Huma Qureshi won the Best Actress in a Drama Series on OTT for the second season of her political Web series, Maharani.

She writes, 'In her natural habitat. Last night for the ITA awards. Best actress win for Maharani S2.'

Varun Sharma goofs around with his Cirkus Director Rohit Shetty.

Varun won the Best Actor in Comedy on OTT for the horror comedy, Roohi.

Rohit Shetty won the Best Anchor and Best Show award for his hosting duties on the adventure reality show, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi, Season 12.

Anil Kapoor won the Best Supporting Actor for Original Film on OTT for Thar.

The desert thriller also won AK's son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor the Best Actor award for Original Film on OTT.



Neena Gupta won two awards -- Best Actor Comedy and Best Actor Popular -- for her Web series, Panchayat.

Jaaved Jaaferi's thriller series, Escaype Live, won the Popular Show award.

Nakuul Mehta arrives with his wife Jankee Parekh.

He won the Best Actor in Drama award for his television show, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2.

Nakuul's co-star Disha Parmar won the Best Actress in Drama award for the same show.

Jim Sarbh won the Best Actor in Drama category on OTT for Rocket Boys.

Karan Vahi won the Popular Actor on Web for Never Kiss Your Best Friend Season 2.

Arjun Bijlani won the Entertainer of the Year award.

Daisy Shah.

Dheeraj Dhoopar.

Amruta Khanvilkar.

Bhagyashree arrives with her star son Abhimanyu and daughter Avantika.

Nia Sharma.

Helly Shah.

Amruta Subhash.

Monalisa.

Nikki Tamboli.

Sikander Kher.

Avinash Rekhi.

Pratik Sehajpal.

Jay Bhanushali.

The ITA Scroll of Honour award for Best Film of the Year went to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2's producers Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani and Director Anees Bazmee.

Close friends Jeetendra and Rakesh Roshan.

Satish Shah with his wife Madhu.