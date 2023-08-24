News
Anand Actor Seema Deo Passes Away

Source: PTI
August 24, 2023 12:31 IST
IMAGE: Seema Deo with Rajesh Khanna and Ramesh Deo in Anand.

Veteran actor Seema Deo, remembered for her roles in Anand and Kora Kagaz, passed into the ages on Thursday morning due to age-related ailments, her filmmaker son Abhinay Deo said. She was 81.

The actor, who acted in over 80 Hindi and Marathi films, passed away at her Bandra home, in northwest Mumbai. She had been suffering from Alzheimer's disease for over three years.

"She passed away at 8.30-9 am at her residence in Bandra due to old age. She had been withdrawn completely, and eventually, it is just old age. Alzheimer's is such a thing that you stop figuring out how to function. She had dementia leading up to Alzheimer's and was suffering from it for over three years," Abhinay said.

"There's no specific reason (for her death). Due to Alzheimer's and dementia, the person forgets how to walk. The muscle memory starts coming down and one by one, the organs start shutting down."

The last rites will be performed at 5 pm at Shivaji Park.

 

Her husband, Ramesh Deo, also a veteran of Hindi and Marathi cinema, died in 2022 at the age of 93.

She is survived by two sons: Actor Ajinkya Deo and Abhinay Deo.

While Ajinkya has featured in films such as Sansaar, Indrajeet and Aan: Men at Work, Abhinay is a director known for Delhi Belly and Blackmail.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
