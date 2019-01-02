Bollywood brings in New Year in an adorable way!

January 02, 2019 17:32 IST

Cute pictures to start your year :)

Bollywood has chosen a beautiful way to wish their fans on New Year's Day.

They have uploaded pictures of their adorable children and we love them!

Take a look:

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mira Rajput/Instagram

Sharing a picture of her family of four, Mira Rajput says she is grateful for the year that made them complete.

Shahid, Mira, Misha and Zain sure make a lovely family!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ekta Kapoor/Instagram

Ekta Kapoor posts a picture of her nephew Lakasshya and writes, 'Happie new year! May health n hppinesss never leave ur side!!! D rest is transitory.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Abhishek Kapoor/Instagram

Director Abhishek Kapoor treats his fans to a picture of his sons, Isana and Shamsher, with their grandmother.

'Best wishes for 2019 from Dadima and her 2 jaans,' he writes.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Farah Khan/Instagram

Farah Khan's children Diva, Anya and Czar bring in the New Year with a prayer.

'Never underestimate the power of Prayer! Happy New Year,' Farah posts.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/ Instagram

'Happy new year from on top of the world,' Karisma Kapoor wishes from Dubai's Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world.

Her children, Samiera and Kiaan, give her company.