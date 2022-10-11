'Amitabh is not just a legend, he is a feeling'

'There will be artists and megastars and celluloid masters in Indian Cinema but there will never be another AMITABH BACHCHAN.'





Photograph: Kind courtesy Akshay Kumar/Instagram

Amitabh Bachchan turns 80 on October 11 and social media was full of warm wishes from film folk.

Akshay Kumar: Sending my best wishes to the man who’s the one single reason behind an entire generation wanting to be a hero in films. My inspiration, Bachchan Saab ! Wish you a very happy 80th birthday @amitabhbachchan sir.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanjay Dutt/Instagram

Sanjay Dutt: Having a mentor like you is no less than a blessing. Happy birthday @amitabhbachchan sir, here's wishing you many more years of good health, happiness and abundance of peace.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dia Mirza/Instagram

Dia Mirza: Happy 80th Birthday Mr.B What a privilege to witness your magic and what an immense joy to have the opportunity to work with you

May every generation that witnesses your craft learn from your ability to evolve, be consistent, work hard, be gracious and command respect.

So much love and gratitude for your kindness May this new decade bring forth all the joy, good health, peace and blessings

Keep growing! Keep inspiring! And keep making the world a better place We love you Sir!

Karan Johar: AMITABH BACHCHAN is not just an institution, a Legend , a Masterclass in acting... he is a feeling! A feeling that takes us back to the first time we whistled and clapped on a superstar entry, applauded a punchline, danced in the isles of a cinema…

A feeling that trained our minds to what a HERO in cinema is and must always be … A feeling that defines cinema memories etched in our minds forever ….

I feel blessed to have my name as director in his voluminous and stunning filmography… blessed to have grown up in front of him and even at age 5 have felt the thump of his stardom when he walked into a room…

There will be artists and megastars and celluloid masters in Indian Cinema but there will never be another AMITABH BACHCHAN…. Happy birthday Amit Uncle… this decade like every other will be yours.....

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nimrat Kaur/Instagram

Nimrat Kaur: Celebrating Mr. Amitabh Bachchan’s eight awe-inspiring decades today. Marvelling at the evergreen nature of an entire ecosystem he represents, akin to the mythical wish-fulfilling tree, Kalpavriksh.

So grateful to witness and be working in the era that’s bookmarked by his life story. Thank you for being who you are Sir. And thank you for being relentlessly extraordinary. Happy Birthday @amitabhbachchan Sir.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kunal Kemmu/Instagram

Kunal Kemmu: Maa baap ki ungali pakad ke chalna seekha Aur aap ko screen par dekh kar seeti maarna

I don’t know if I can separate my love for Hindi films from my love for you and the roles you play on screen since you are the inspiration for so many if not all who wanted to be that man on the 70mm screen

I wish you all the happiness and health sir I am one of your billion fans who loves you and truly believe that “Aap jaha khade hote hai, line wahi se shuru hoti hai”

Happy Happy Birthday Sir @amitabhbachchan.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Lara Dutta/Instagram

Lara Dutta: Happy 80th birthday my dearest Sir @amitabhbachchan !! I have no idea what we were discussing here, but it must have been something fierce!! Just know that you are fiercely loved, admired and revered. So honoured to know and be able to share space with you. #happybirthday !!!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aahana Kumra/Instagram

Aahana Kumra: I still remember the first time I met you, you introduced yourself to me with the words , “Hi, I’m Amitabh Bachchan!” The man who needs no introduction didn’t feel the need to show that he was a star but to treat me as an equal and till present day nothing has changed sir!

It’s not everyday that you have the opportunity to stand next to an icon, leave alone work with him! Your humility, your promptness, punctuality and your larger than life outlook towards your work and life is what makes you a legend!

Thank you so much sir for always loving so much! Here’s wishing you from the bottom of my a Happy 80th @amitabhbachchan sir! Wishing you a health, wealth, longevity and happiness always! You are LEGEND!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Maniesh Paul/Instagram

Maniesh Paul: Tu na thakega kabhi, Tu na rukega kabhi, Tu na mudega kabhi

The man who has lived every word of this… Happy birthday @amitabhbachchan sir

You are an institution So much we have learnt from you and will keep learning Love you sir Your fanboy for life.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ronit Roy/Instagram

Ronit Roy, who shares a birthday with the Big B, writes: Pranam Sir. Wish you a Happy 80th Birthday. Wish you a long life filled with good health, love and Joy. ps. I’m eternally grateful for all the love and affection I’ve received from you over all these years. The greatest thing for me is to share your birth date.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rohit Roy/Instagram

His brother, Rohit Roy, writes: Happy birthday my dear dear Amit ji… You know how much I love you!! Wishing you a long, happy and healthy life ahead! Always and forever your NUMBER 1 fan!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Suniel Shetty/Instagram

Suneil Shetty: आप जहां खड़े हुए, हम सबकी लाइन वहीं से शुरू हुई @amitabhbachchan sir। आपको जन्मदिन की ढेर सारी शुभकामनाएं। ऐसे ही मुस्कुराते रहिए, और हमें और हमारी आने वाली पीढ़ियों को प्रेरित करते रहिए। #happybirthdayamitabhbachchan #god.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Divya Dutta/Instagram

Divya Dutta: I wish I ever had words to express how much you mean to me sir... the reason I wanted to belong to t world of movies. Your world. You.

And am so fortunate to have worked with you, known you, received so much warmth n affection from you! Many many many happy returns of the day sir @amitabhbachchan !!thankyou for your movies!!! Thankyou for being you!

Vicky Kaushal: A legend. An icon. A true inspiration. Happy 80th Birthday Sir!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ram Gopal Varma/Instagram

Ram Gopal Varma: Hey @amitabhbachchan , can you f_____g stop getting older ???

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nivin Pauly/Instagram

Nivin Pauly: Happy Birthday Sir, wishing you a long life ahead and many more blockbusters ahead.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kirron Kher/Instagram

Kirron Kher: Many happy returns of the day dear @amitabhbachchan ji. God bless you with a long and happy life. May you continue to reign in our hearts. Love and regards.

Manoj Bajpayee: HAPPY BIRTHDAY SIR @amitabhbachchan Always standing behind you to learn about struggle triumph &love & zeal for the work! May God bless you with all the health & happiness!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Zoya Akhtar/Instagram

Zoya Akhtar: Only Beginnings Here #happybirthdaymrbachchan @amitabhbachchan.