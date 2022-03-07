News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Alia, Ranveer Win Big At ITA Awards

Alia, Ranveer Win Big At ITA Awards

By Rediff Movies
March 07, 2022 18:07 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The red carpet for the Indian Television Academy awards 2022 was rolled out on March 6, and stars from the film and television worlds glittered on it.

Please click on the images for a look at the stars at the ITA awards event.

 

IMAGE: Alia Bhatt has been winning hearts ever since her Gangubai Kathiawadi released in theatres.
The actress gave her white saris a break, as she stepped out in silver to win gold in the Best Actress of the Decade-Special award category.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Vaani Kapoor wears a Manish Malhotra sari for the awards ceremony.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Vaani Kapoor/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Kashmera Shah opts for a pink gown.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kashmera Shah/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Kashmera and husband Krushna Abhishek catch up with Ranveer Singh, who won the Best Actor of the Year-Special Award.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kashmera Shah/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Hina Khan won the Best Actress in an Original Film for the gritty Lines.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Hina Khan/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Ravi Dubey won the Popular Actor OTT for Matsya Kaand.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Ravi Dubey/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Nia Sharma with Ravi Dubey.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Nia Sharma/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Ashi Singh won the Best Actress for Drama on TV for Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Ashi Singh/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Sudhanshu Pandey won the Best Actor for Drama on TV for his role in Anupama.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sudhanshu Pandey/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Armaan Malik won the Best Singer award for his song in Bhoot Police.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Armaan Malik/Instagram

 

 

 
X

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Movies
COMMENT
Print this article
'They said casting Alia was a mistake'
'They said casting Alia was a mistake'
Why Alia Wears White in Gangubai Kathiawadi
Why Alia Wears White in Gangubai Kathiawadi
The Woman Who Wrote Gehraiyaan
The Woman Who Wrote Gehraiyaan
Pak vs Aus: Draw looms over Rawalpindi run-feast
Pak vs Aus: Draw looms over Rawalpindi run-feast
Indian student shot in Kyiv returns on IAF flight
Indian student shot in Kyiv returns on IAF flight
700 students stranded in Sumy say losing hope fast
700 students stranded in Sumy say losing hope fast
Doing all to evacuate Indian students in Sumy: Putin
Doing all to evacuate Indian students in Sumy: Putin

More like this

'Aditya Chopra says '83 is your finest'

'Aditya Chopra says '83 is your finest'

He Transformed Ranveer into Kapil Dev

He Transformed Ranveer into Kapil Dev

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances