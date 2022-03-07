Alia, Ranveer Win Big At ITA Awards

The red carpet for the Indian Television Academy awards 2022 was rolled out on March 6, and stars from the film and television worlds glittered on it.

Please click on the images for a look at the stars at the ITA awards event.

IMAGE: Alia Bhatt has been winning hearts ever since her Gangubai Kathiawadi released in theatres.

The actress gave her white saris a break, as she stepped out in silver to win gold in the Best Actress of the Decade-Special award category.

Alia Bhatt

IMAGE: Vaani Kapoor wears a Manish Malhotra sari for the awards ceremony.

Vaani Kapoor

IMAGE: Kashmera Shah opts for a pink gown.

Kashmera Shah

IMAGE: Kashmera and husband Krushna Abhishek catch up with Ranveer Singh, who won the Best Actor of the Year-Special Award.

Kashmera Shah

IMAGE: Hina Khan won the Best Actress in an Original Film for the gritty Lines.

Hina Khan

IMAGE: Ravi Dubey won the Popular Actor OTT for Matsya Kaand.

Ravi Dubey

IMAGE: Nia Sharma with Ravi Dubey.

Nia Sharma

IMAGE: Ashi Singh won the Best Actress for Drama on TV for Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet.

Ashi Singh

IMAGE: Sudhanshu Pandey won the Best Actor for Drama on TV for his role in Anupama.

Sudhanshu Pandey

IMAGE: Armaan Malik won the Best Singer award for his song in Bhoot Police.

Armaan Malik