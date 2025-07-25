HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
July 25, 2025 12:34 IST

Amid the ongoing industry-wide discussion on work-life balance in the film world, several stars have spoken up about long working hours and the need for healthier schedules.

Joining the conversation, Tamannaah Bhatia shared her views on the matter.

Speaking on the sidelines of the India Couture Week, Tamannaah said she doesn't believe in the concept of 'work-life balance'.

Instead, she believes in inner balance.

"I think work-life balance is a lie. I think you have to be balanced, and then work and life happens. If you are balanced, then work-life balance ho jata hai," the Stree actress said.

 

The debate over work hours in the film industry became a hot topic after Deepika Padukone's reported exit from Spirit allegedly over her request for an eight-hour workday being denied by director Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

Click here to see Tamannaah's wow look at the India Couture Week.

