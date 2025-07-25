Mouni Roy's Bhootnii Gives You The Chills On OTT

Kajol resumes her 'maa' duties and Adam Sandler is back to playing Happy Gilmore once again on this week’s OTT special. Sukanya Verma lists your options.
The Bhootnii
Where to watch? ZEE5
Language: Hindi
Mouni Roy’s lovelorn spirit obsesses over a college lad and his entire campus in creepy ways until ghostbuster Sanjay Dutt arrives on the scene.
Sarzameen
Where to watch? Jio Hotstar
Language: Hindi
Prithviraj Sukumaran, Kajol and Ibrahim Ali Khan convey the estranged parent-child bonds when duty towards motherland takes precedence over her son in terror-torn Kashmir.
Until Dawn
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: English
Based on a video game of the same name, a group of friends stuck in a terrifying time loop around a masked killer relive the nightmare of dying over and over again until they can escape it.
Mandala Murders
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Hindi
Vaani Kapoor makes her OTT debut as one of the cops investigating the brutal ritualistic killings of a North Indian town in a television series inspired by Mahendra Jakhar’s novel, The Butcher of Benares.
Ronth
Where to watch? Jio Hotstar
Language: Malayalam (with subtitles)
A senior policeman and a rookie collaborate on the field and overcome their differences over the course of a tense night in the critically-acclaimed Ronth.
Rangeen
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: Hindi
A journalist embraces the world of gigolo services after he rudely discovers about his wife’s sexual liaisons with one in Rangeen, which boasts of talents like Viineet Kumar Siingh and Rajshri Deshpande.
Trigger
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Korean (with subtitles)
All hell breaks loose when guns sneak into weapon-free South Korea, engulfing an ex-sniper-turned-detective and arms broker.
Hunter Season 2
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video/Amazon MX Player
Language: Hindi
Suniel Shetty and Jackie Shroff lock horns in the world of crime in the second season of Hunter.
The Eastern Gate
Where to watch? Jio Hotstar
Language: Polish, Russian (with subtitles)
A Polish spy on an undercover NATO mission dealing with fatigue and her partner’s AWOL status is at the center of the six-part series.
Happy Gilmore 2
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: English
Almost three decades after the first one’s success, Adam Sandler slips back into the shoes of star golfer Happy Gilmore, ending his retirement in a sequel reuniting its beloved goofballs.
The Winning Try
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Korean (with subtitles)
A disgraced, star rugby player returns to coach his school’s fledgling team in the underdog sports drama series. Korean Chak De, anyone?