Mouni Roy's Bhootnii Gives You The Chills On OTT

Kajol resumes her 'maa' duties and Adam Sandler is back to playing Happy Gilmore once again on this week’s OTT special. Sukanya Verma lists your options.

The Bhootnii

Where to watch? ZEE5

Language: Hindi

Mouni Roy’s lovelorn spirit obsesses over a college lad and his entire campus in creepy ways until ghostbuster Sanjay Dutt arrives on the scene.

Sarzameen

Where to watch? Jio Hotstar

Language: Hindi

Prithviraj Sukumaran, Kajol and Ibrahim Ali Khan convey the estranged parent-child bonds when duty towards motherland takes precedence over her son in terror-torn Kashmir.

Until Dawn

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

Based on a video game of the same name, a group of friends stuck in a terrifying time loop around a masked killer relive the nightmare of dying over and over again until they can escape it.

Mandala Murders

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Hindi

Vaani Kapoor makes her OTT debut as one of the cops investigating the brutal ritualistic killings of a North Indian town in a television series inspired by Mahendra Jakhar’s novel, The Butcher of Benares.

Ronth

Where to watch? Jio Hotstar

Language: Malayalam (with subtitles)

A senior policeman and a rookie collaborate on the field and overcome their differences over the course of a tense night in the critically-acclaimed Ronth.

Rangeen

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Hindi

A journalist embraces the world of gigolo services after he rudely discovers about his wife’s sexual liaisons with one in Rangeen, which boasts of talents like Viineet Kumar Siingh and Rajshri Deshpande.

Trigger

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Korean (with subtitles)

All hell breaks loose when guns sneak into weapon-free South Korea, engulfing an ex-sniper-turned-detective and arms broker.

Hunter Season 2

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video/Amazon MX Player

Language: Hindi

Suniel Shetty and Jackie Shroff lock horns in the world of crime in the second season of Hunter.

The Eastern Gate

Where to watch? Jio Hotstar

Language: Polish, Russian (with subtitles)

A Polish spy on an undercover NATO mission dealing with fatigue and her partner’s AWOL status is at the center of the six-part series.

Happy Gilmore 2

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

Almost three decades after the first one’s success, Adam Sandler slips back into the shoes of star golfer Happy Gilmore, ending his retirement in a sequel reuniting its beloved goofballs.

The Winning Try

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Korean (with subtitles)

A disgraced, star rugby player returns to coach his school’s fledgling team in the underdog sports drama series. Korean Chak De, anyone?