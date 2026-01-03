Akshay, Rani Team Up For First Time

IMAGE: Akshay Kumar and Rani Mukerji. Photograph: @CISFHQrs X/ANI Photo

Although they have remained friends over the years, Rani Mukerji and Akshay Kumar, believe it or not, have never worked together in any film so far. This is about to change.

Rani and Akshay are coming together for the first time in Director Amit Rai's OMG 3.

Apparently Akshay who played Lord Krishna in the first OMG film and Lord Shiva in OMG2 will be cast as God again in Part 3.

Right now Director Amit Rai is focusing on finishing and releasing a film called Dharma which he shot with Pankaj Tripathi and Pavan Malhotra in Bihar.

The film stars newcomers in the lead. It also features 200 dogs.

Rai plunges into OMG 3 with Rani and Akshay as soon as Dharma is complete.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff