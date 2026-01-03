HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Akshay, Rani Team Up For First Time

By SUBHASH K JHA
January 03, 2026 11:18 IST

IMAGE: Akshay Kumar and Rani Mukerji. Photograph: @CISFHQrs X/ANI Photo
 

Although they have remained friends over the years, Rani Mukerji and Akshay Kumar, believe it or not, have never worked together in any film so far. This is about to change.

Rani and Akshay are coming together for the first time in Director Amit Rai's OMG 3.

Apparently Akshay who played Lord Krishna in the first OMG film and Lord Shiva in OMG2 will be cast as God again in Part 3.

Right now Director Amit Rai is focusing on finishing and releasing a film called Dharma which he shot with Pankaj Tripathi and Pavan Malhotra in Bihar.

The film stars newcomers in the lead. It also features 200 dogs.

Rai plunges into OMG 3 with Rani and Akshay as soon as Dharma is complete.

SUBHASH K JHA
