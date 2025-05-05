Ajay Devgn Scores A Hit With Raid 2

IMAGE: Riteish Deshmukh and Ajay Devgn in Raid 2.

Raid 2 is a hit at the box office.

The sequel factor seems to have worked, as audiences have given a thumbs up to the film. That reflected in the opening day numbers (Rs 19.71 crore/Rs 197.1 million), which was almost double of its predecessor Raid (Rs 10.04 crore/Rs 100.4 million). The extended weekend, which started on Thursday, May 1, scored Rs 73 crore* (Rs 730 million).

In comparison, the entire first week of 2018's Raid had stood at Rs 63.05 crore (Rs 630.5 million). Here, the film has comfortably surpassed that mark by a distance in just four days.

The extended first week of eight days will easily surpass the lifetime score of Raid, which stood at Rs 103.07 crore (Rs 1.03 billion).

Clearly, audiences were interested in checking out the Rajkumar Gupta directorial and that ensured the first day to be amongst the best of the year so far.

Secondly, audiences liked what they saw and that's the whole reason why the drop on Friday, a regular day, was minimal after coming from the May Day holiday. Saturday saw a huge growth, followed by a steady Sunday.

Ajay Devgn had last scored a solid hit with Shaitaan in March 2024. Even though Singham Again had scored a double century, expectations had been much higher.

Raid 2 will not be a double century maker but going by its budget, even Rs 150 crore (Rs 1.5 billion) would be good.

As for Riteish Deshmukh, he has shown yet again that given an opportunity, he can show his range as an actor and as the cool and calculated antagonist. In Raid 2, he has made a mark for himself before he gears up for his comic turn in Housefull 5.

IMAGE: Mouni Roy in The Bhootnii.

The Bhootnii saw a restricted release, with Raid 2 getting a good showcase and Kesari: Chapter 2 still in the running.

It did not get good reviews either, and though word-of-mouth was decent, the collections hardly registered.

The weekend numbers have totalled Rs crore (Rs 30 million) and the first week collections will close around the Rs 5 crore (Rs 50 million) mark.

*Estimates.

Note: All collections as per various box office sources.