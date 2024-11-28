Aishwaryaa-Dhanush Are Officially Divorced

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aishwaryaa Rajnikanth/Instagram

A Chennai family court granted divorce to Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth and Dhanush on Wednesday, November 27.

Dhanush, director Kasthuriraja's son, and Aishwaryaa, mega star Rajinikanth's daughter, wed on November 18, 2004. They have two sons, Yatra and Linga.

After nearly 18 years of marriage, the couple announced their separation in November 2022 and approached the family court to get separated legally.

A few days earlier, they appeared before family court Judge Subhadevi, who held in-camera proceedings.

Since they were firm on getting separated, the judge granted them a divorce.

