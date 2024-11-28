News
Aishwaryaa-Dhanush Are Officially Divorced

Aishwaryaa-Dhanush Are Officially Divorced

Source: PTI
November 28, 2024 12:02 IST
Photograph: Kind courtesy Aishwaryaa Rajnikanth/Instagram

A Chennai family court granted divorce to Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth and Dhanush on Wednesday, November 27.

Dhanush, director Kasthuriraja's son, and Aishwaryaa, mega star Rajinikanth's daughter, wed on November 18, 2004. They have two sons, Yatra and Linga.

 

After nearly 18 years of marriage, the couple announced their separation in November 2022 and approached the family court to get separated legally.

A few days earlier, they appeared before family court Judge Subhadevi, who held in-camera proceedings.

Since they were firm on getting separated, the judge granted them a divorce.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
