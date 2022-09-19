News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » After 17 Years, What Gauri Is Going To Tell Karan!

After 17 Years, What Gauri Is Going To Tell Karan!

By Rediff Movies
September 19, 2022 16:01 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The 12th episode of Koffee With Karan will see two Fabulous Bollywood wives making their debut on the celebrity chat show.

Maheep Kapoor and Bhavana Pandey will grace the Koffee couch with Gauri Khan, who first appeared on KWK way back in 2005.

Gauri made her Koffee debut along with Sussanne Khan 17 years ago.

The superstar wife is ready to spill some beans once again.

Earlier in the day, host Karan Johar posted a promo of the episode on social media and it has Gauri talking about her love story with husband Shah Rukh Khan while Maheep and Bhavana make steamy confessions in the Rapid Fire round.

 

In the promo, Gauri also reveals some cool dating advice that she gives daughter Suhana.

When Karan asks her, 'One advice you'd give Suhana about dating', Mrs Khan replies, 'Never date two boys at the same time.'

KJo is in splits after hearing Gauri's wise words.

Apart from Gauri, Maheep and Bhavana, Shah Rukh Khan will make his presence felt in the episode as well.

The superstar will appear in the segment, but we will get to hear him, courtesy Gauri who calls him up during the game segment.

This KWK episode will stream on September 22 on Disney+ Hotstar.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Movies
COMMENT
Print this article
How Shah Rukh-Gauri Fell In Love
How Shah Rukh-Gauri Fell In Love
How Shah Rukh got married to Gauri
How Shah Rukh got married to Gauri
Gauri to Shah Rukh: Do less stunts in the movies!
Gauri to Shah Rukh: Do less stunts in the movies!
Cheetahs enjoy 1st meal in India, appear playful
Cheetahs enjoy 1st meal in India, appear playful
First Multiplex In Srinagar Opens Tom
First Multiplex In Srinagar Opens Tom
ED attaches over Rs 46 cr assets of Partha Chatterjee
ED attaches over Rs 46 cr assets of Partha Chatterjee
Elgar case: No bail for DU professor Hany Babu
Elgar case: No bail for DU professor Hany Babu

More like this

'Shah Rukh is a very possessive person'

'Shah Rukh is a very possessive person'

KWK: Gauri OPENS UP About Aryan Case

KWK: Gauri OPENS UP About Aryan Case

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances