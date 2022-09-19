After 17 Years, What Gauri Is Going To Tell Karan!

The 12th episode of Koffee With Karan will see two Fabulous Bollywood wives making their debut on the celebrity chat show.

Maheep Kapoor and Bhavana Pandey will grace the Koffee couch with Gauri Khan, who first appeared on KWK way back in 2005.

Gauri made her Koffee debut along with Sussanne Khan 17 years ago.

The superstar wife is ready to spill some beans once again.

Earlier in the day, host Karan Johar posted a promo of the episode on social media and it has Gauri talking about her love story with husband Shah Rukh Khan while Maheep and Bhavana make steamy confessions in the Rapid Fire round.

In the promo, Gauri also reveals some cool dating advice that she gives daughter Suhana.

When Karan asks her, 'One advice you'd give Suhana about dating', Mrs Khan replies, 'Never date two boys at the same time.'

KJo is in splits after hearing Gauri's wise words.

Apart from Gauri, Maheep and Bhavana, Shah Rukh Khan will make his presence felt in the episode as well.

The superstar will appear in the segment, but we will get to hear him, courtesy Gauri who calls him up during the game segment.

This KWK episode will stream on September 22 on Disney+ Hotstar.