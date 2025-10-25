HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Actor Satish Shah passes away

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
October 25, 2025 17:08 IST

Veteran Bollywood actor Satish Shah, known for his performances in films like Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, Main Hoon Na and hit TV show Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, died on Saturday, his manager said. He was 74.

IMAGE: Satish Shah starred as Indravadan Sarabhai in the popular sitcom Sarabhai vs Sarabhai alongside Ratna Pathak Shah, Rupali Ganguli, Sumeet Raghavan and Rajesh Kumar. Photograph: ANI Photo

Ramesh Kadatala, who has been Shah's personal assistant for over 30 years, said the actor passed away at his residence in Bandra east in the afternoon.

"It seems he passed away from a heart attack, however we are awaiting the final reports from the doctor about the reason behind his death," Kadatala told PTI.

 

Ashoke Pandit, Shah's friend and industry colleague, also confirmed his demise and said, "It is a huge loss for our industry. He was a very jovial person."

Born on June 25, 1951, Shah was a prominent figure in Indian cinema and television. His career spanned several decades, during which he earned acclaim for his comedic timing in movies such as Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, Maalamaal, Hero Hiralal, Main Hoon Na and Kal Ho Naa Ho.

A graduate of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), he initially appeared in minor roles in films such as Arvind Desai Ki Ajeeb Dastaan (1978) and Gaman (1979).

He became a household name after he featured in filmmaker Kundan Shah's 1983 cult classic Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, playing the role of the corrupt Municipal Commissioner D'Mello.

The film, a satirical comedy on corruption, starred Shah alongside renowned actors like Naseeruddin Shah, Om Puri, and Pankaj Kapur.

He was also known for his roles in television series such as Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi and Filmi Chakkar.

In the early 2000s, he starred as Indravadan Sarabhai in the popular sitcom Sarabhai vs Sarabhai alongside Ratna Pathak Shah, Rupali Ganguli, Sumeet Raghavan and Rajesh Kumar.

Shah also appeared in several mainstream blockbuster films, including Shah Rukh Khan's Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, Main Hoon Na, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Om Shanti Om and Aamir Khan's Fanaa and Akele Hum Akele Tum.

He was married to designer Madhu Shah.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
