Actor Jayam Ravi Announces Separation

IMAGE: Jayam Ravi with wife Aarti. Photograph: Kind courtesy Jayam Ravi /Instagram

Tamil actor Jayam Ravi has announced his separation from his wife Aarti after 15 years of marriage.

Taking to his X account, Ravi shared a statement, where he explained the decision to part ways was made after careful thought and discussion.

'It is with a heavy heart that I must share a deeply personal update with all of you,' he wrote.

'After much thought, reflections, and discussions, I have taken the difficult decision to proceed with the dissolution of my marriage with Aarti. This decision was not made out of haste and it stems from personal reasons that I believe are in the best interests of everyone involved.



'In light of this, I hereby kindly request all of you to respect our privacy as well as that of our family members during this difficult time and appeal to all of you to refrain from making any assumptions, rumours, or allegations in this regard and let the matter remain private.'

The news of their separation comes months after rumours began circulating when Aarti deleted pictures of the couple from her Instagram page.

The couple, who married in June 2009, are parents to two sons, Aarav and Ayaan.