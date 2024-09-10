News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Actor Jayam Ravi Announces Separation

Actor Jayam Ravi Announces Separation

Source: ANI
September 10, 2024 09:41 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Jayam Ravi with wife Aarti. Photograph: Kind courtesy Jayam Ravi /Instagram

Tamil actor Jayam Ravi has announced his separation from his wife Aarti after 15 years of marriage.

Taking to his X account, Ravi shared a statement, where he explained the decision to part ways was made after careful thought and discussion.

'It is with a heavy heart that I must share a deeply personal update with all of you,' he wrote.

'After much thought, reflections, and discussions, I have taken the difficult decision to proceed with the dissolution of my marriage with Aarti. This decision was not made out of haste and it stems from personal reasons that I believe are in the best interests of everyone involved.

'In light of this, I hereby kindly request all of you to respect our privacy as well as that of our family members during this difficult time and appeal to all of you to refrain from making any assumptions, rumours, or allegations in this regard and let the matter remain private.'

 

The news of their separation comes months after rumours began circulating when Aarti deleted pictures of the couple from her Instagram page.

The couple, who married in June 2009, are parents to two sons, Aarav and Ayaan.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI
COMMENT
Print this article
Tamil actor Jayam Ravi weds
Quiz: How well do you know Tamil actor Jayam Ravi?
Quiz: How well do you know Tamil actor Jayam Ravi?
Malayalam Cinema In No Mood To Slow Down
Malayalam Cinema In No Mood To Slow Down
Heard In The US: 'Rahul Bhai Zindabad!'
Heard In The US: 'Rahul Bhai Zindabad!'
Now, cement blocks placed on tracks to derail train
Now, cement blocks placed on tracks to derail train
Sensational Sreeleela!
Sensational Sreeleela!
Rashmika Has An Accident
Rashmika Has An Accident

More like this

The Failed Promise of Indian 2

The Failed Promise of Indian 2

'When I Heard The Story, I Was Shaken'

'When I Heard The Story, I Was Shaken'

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances