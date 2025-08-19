'Achyutji Was Hungry For Work'

'He was a true actor, not in this for fame or money, but just for the sake of being in front of the camera.'

IMAGE: Achyut Potdar in 3 Idiots.

Achyut Potdar, best known for his work in television shows like Bharat Ki Khoj and Wagle Ki Duniya and the films 3 Idiots, Dabangg 2 and Ferrari Ki Sawaari passed into the ages on August 18. He was 90.

The actor was admitted in Mumbai's Jupiter Hospital.

Film folk pay him rich tribute:

Director Rajesh Mapuskar: "My working collaboration started with Achyutji when I was an associate to Rajkumar Hirani on his films. I was fortunate to have directed him in my Marathi film Ventilator. In spite of his old age issues, he would be the first one to arrive and the last to leave the sets.

"He was hungry for work, eager to perform, always looked forward to be on the film set. We bonded thicker during the filming of Ventilator. If there was one phone call I always took no matter what, it was Achyutji's.

"Slowly, those phone started to fade away and stopped in the last two years. Sadly, my phone will never ring with his name flashing om my phone screen."

Prabhudeva: "I had the privilege of directing Achyutji in R..Rajkumar. It wasn't much of a role but he savoured every frame he had, and made the character special. He was a true actor, not in this for fame or money, but just for the sake of being in front of the camera."

R Madhavan: "I had the privilege of working with him in 3 Idiots. It was a very small role but Achyutji made it so interesting. His background in theatre made him a true trouper. I wish I worked more with him but you know how this industry is. The bond lasts as long as the shooting."

With inputs from PTI