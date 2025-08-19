'Aamir Khan Was Brainwashed'

'Aamir brought the police and the doctor because only a powerful person can do all this.'

Aamir Khan's brother Faissal Khan opened up about the alleged injustice meted out to him by his family at a press conference in Mumbai.

He alleged that he was confined in a nursing home by his family and under forced medication by the doctors.

His brother Aamir Khan, Faissal alleged, was brainwashed by his mother Zeenat Hussain and other family members, which led to a series of alleged torture and injustice with him.

"Aamir was brainwashed after listening to everything. When it happened in 2007, he was an adult. So he should have understood that people are instigating him. My mother must have brainwashed Aamir," Faissal claimed.

"Nikhat Hegde, Santosh Hegde and Imtiaz, all of them together brainwashed Aamir, and it was his fault that he took a step," he continued.

He alleged that Aamir had arranged for a doctor to put him under forced medication.

"He brought the police and the doctor because only a powerful person can do all this. So Aamir did wrong with me. God will give him a reward for that too," Faissal said.

Faissal clarified that he will not be imposing any compensation on the actor or filing a defamation suit against him.

"We are not going to impose any compensation on him nor are we going to punish him," he said.

"The punishment will be given by God. We will only legally cut ties. I have issued a public notice, which is not legal. But we will legally cut these ties. That will be our next step. We will file a writ petition after a month. We will not file a defamation case against him," Faissal clarified.

IMAGE: Aamir and Faissal Khan with Twinkle Khanna in the film, Mela.

Earlier on Monday, Faissal issued a public notice declaring the severing of all familial and estate ties with his family, including his late father Tahir Husain, mother Zeenat Tahir Husain and brother Aamir Khan.

The actor organised a press conference along with his advocate Usman Vanjara and shared that his advocate is also a friend of his father's.

Vanjara added to Faissal Khan's claims and said that Aamir came under the influence of Santosh Hegde and Nikhat.

"Aamir is an intelligent person, makes good films also, but he came under a deliberate impression and listened to them, especially Santosh Hegde and Nikhat," Vanjara claimed.

Faissal included the names of his family members in his notice: Zeenat Tahir Hussain, Aamir Khan, Reena Datta, Junaid Khan, Ira Khan, Farhat Datta, Rajiv Datta, Kiran Rao, Nikhat Hegde, Santosh Hegde, Seher Hegde, Mansoor Khan, Nuzhat Khan, and Imran Khan, among others.

'I will from the date hereof not reside in the residence of my brother Aamir Khan, and I will also now claim any monthly allowance/maintenance from my brother Aamir Khan,' the notice included.

The notice also read, 'During the period 2005 to 2007, I was subjected to unwanted forced medication. During the period 2005 to 2006, I was confined to home, akin to house arrest, against my wishes, by some family members for their personal interests.'

He also alleged being forced to give up on his signatory rights by his family members. and of making false allegations against him that he was suffering from 'paranoid schizophrenia'.

Faissal Khan is known for his role in Mela, which starred Aamir Khan in the lead role.

